All-New Arlo Essential Video Doorbell Wire-Free Now Available

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 7, 2020 /CNW/ -- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), a leading internet-connected camera brand, today announced the availability of its all-new Arlo Essential Video Doorbell Wire-Free. The latest offering brings the award-winning features of the popular Arlo Wired Video Doorbell to an easy-to-install, wire-free, battery-powered design. An industry-leading, 180-degree viewing angle with a square, 1:1 aspect ratio ensures users can see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices. HD video resolution combined with direct-to-mobile video calls, clear, two-way audio and personalized alerts, allow users to quickly reply to guests or take action. Able to connect directly to WiFi, the latest solution can be powered by its rechargeable battery1 or hardwired for continuous charging2. The Arlo Essential Video Doorbell Wire-Free is available now at BestBuy.com, Amazon.com and Arlo.com for an MSRP of $199.99.

"Smart video doorbells are a vital component of home security, especially heading into the holiday season when deliveries are more prevalent," said Tejas Shah, SVP of Product and CIO at Arlo. "The new Essential Video Doorbell Wire-Free provides comprehensive monitoring thanks to industry-leading picture and audio quality combined with Arlo Smart, our AI-based subscription service. Smart notifications enhanced by secure, simple access via the Arlo App, enable users to quickly and easily live stream their front entryway, respond to delivery personnel, greet guests and even contact emergency services when needed."

Direct-to-mobile video calls, clear, two-way audio and pre-recorded quick-reply messages all enable convenient, in-the-moment communication with visitors. Traditionally, video doorbells require users to take multiple steps to view and respond to guests once receiving a notification, causing delays where a user could easily miss their visitor. The Arlo Essential Video Doorbell Wire-Free solves this problem by sending a live, HD video call right to the user's smartphone once the doorbell is pressed, enabling them to quickly take action by deploying a response.

Features of the all-new Arlo Essential Video Doorbell Wire-Free include:

180° Viewing Angle: Optimized for the front door with a 1:1 aspect ratio so you can see a person from head to toe or a package on the ground

Optimized for the front door with a 1:1 aspect ratio so you can see a person from head to toe or a package on the ground Direct-to-Mobile Video Call: Calls your phone directly so you never miss a visitor

Calls your phone directly so you never miss a visitor Multiple Powering Options : Install without wires using the rechargeable battery 1 , or hardwire to existing wiring for continuous charging 2

: Install without wires using the rechargeable battery , or hardwire to existing wiring for continuous charging Motion Detection and Alerts: Receive alerts when motion is detected

Receive alerts when motion is detected Angle Mount : Easily adjust viewing angle to fully and clearly see visitors

Easily adjust viewing angle to fully and clearly see visitors 2-Way Audio: Hear what matters with clear, noise-cancelling audio

Hear what matters with clear, noise-cancelling audio More Ways to Answer: Quick Reply Messages enable users to play pre-recorded messages for instant response to guests

Quick Reply Messages enable users to play pre-recorded messages for instant response to guests Visitor Messaging: Guests can leave you a voice message if you're unable to answer the door, and you can listen remotely at your convenience

Guests can leave you a voice message if you're unable to answer the door, and you can listen remotely at your convenience HD Video with HDR: Capture vivid detail in bright and dark areas with HDR

Capture vivid detail in bright and dark areas with HDR Night Vision: See who's at your door at night, even without a light on

See who's at your door at night, even without a light on Weather Resistant: Designed to withstand heat, cold, rain or sun

Designed to withstand heat, cold, rain or sun Platform Compatibility: Works with Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT for easy interaction, automation, and control

Works with Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT for easy interaction, automation, and control Direct to WiFi : Connects directly to WiFi for simple setup allowing it to function as a standalone home security solution without the need for a separate base station

: Connects directly to WiFi for simple setup allowing it to function as a standalone home security solution without the need for a separate base station Built-In Smart Siren: Trigger your siren automatically or manually from the Arlo app during an event

Trigger your siren automatically or manually from the Arlo app during an event Silent Mode: Temporarily disable incoming calls, Arlo Chime melodies, and/or traditional chime rings

Temporarily disable incoming calls, melodies, and/or traditional chime rings Notifications that Matter: Get alerts when your Essential Video Doorbell Wire-Free spots people, vehicles, animals or a package with Arlo Smart via an included three-month trial with rolling 30-day cloud recordings

The purchase of an Arlo Essential Video Doorbell Wire-Free unlocks a complimentary three-month trial to Arlo's AI subscription-based service, Arlo Smart. Users will receive access to 30-days of rolling HD video recordings to store and view video clips. Notification settings can be adjusted, enabling Arlo Smart subscribers to fully customize their experience to spot people, vehicles, animals or packages3. Arlo Smart's e911 feature provides access to emergency services local to the camera's location for quick action in emergency situations4. Controlled entirely through the Arlo app, users can easily view live streams and recordings, adjust their camera settings or access cloud recordings.

For more information on the full range of Arlo smart home security products and services, visit www.arlo.com.

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo's deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. The company's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled security cameras, audio and video doorbells, and floodlight.

With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to supporting industry standards for data protection designed to keep users' personal information private and in their control. Arlo doesn't monetize personal data, provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "will," "may," "should," "estimate," "project," "outlook," "forecast" or other similar words are used to identify such forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements represent Arlo Technologies, Inc.'s expectations or beliefs concerning future events based on information available at the time such statements were made and include statements regarding Arlo Essential Video Doorbell Wire-Free, Arlo Smart, and future Arlo products. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including the following: future demand for the Company's products may be lower than anticipated; consumers may choose not to adopt the Company's new product offerings or adopt competing products; and product performance may be adversely affected by real world operating conditions. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect Arlo and its business are detailed in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Given these circumstances, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Arlo undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

1Rechargeable battery lasts up to six months on one charge. Applies only to battery powered installation. Based on usage of 4000 seconds motion streaming per month, 30 seconds per two-way call daily, and day/night event splits 2:1. Will vary with device settings, use, activity captured and environmental factors.

2 If choosing to hardwire, users will need existing electrical/doorbell wiring with voltage between 8V AC and 24V AC.

3 Personalized alerts made available through the complimentary three-month Arlo Smart trial subscription

4 Available to customers in the United States only.

SOURCE Arlo Technologies, Inc.

For further information: Media Relations: [email protected], 949-438-1109, http://www.arlo.com

Related Links

http://www.arlo.com

