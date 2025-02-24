ALL INDIVIDUALS WHO PURCHASED OR ACQUIRED IMPACT THEORY FOUNDER'S KEYS BETWEEN OCTOBER 13, 2021, AND DECEMBER 6, 2021

COSTA MESA, Calif., Feb. 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- The following statement is being issued by Simpluris, Inc., Fund Administrator for the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, regarding the Impact Theory Fair Fund and Plan of Distribution.

NOTICE OF FAIR FUND DISTRIBUTION PLAN

In the Matter of Impact Theory, Inc.

Administrative Proceeding File No. 3-21585

For more information, visit www.ImpactTheoryFairFund.com

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has settled administrative proceedings (the "Order") against Impact Theory (the "Respondent"). In the Order, the SEC found that from October 13, 2021, to December 6, 2021, Impact Theory violated Sections 5(a) and 5(c) of the Securities Act by offering and selling crypto asset securities known as Founder's Keys without having a registered statement filed or in effect with the SEC or qualifying for an exemption from registration.

The SEC ordered the Respondent to pay $5,120,718.27 in disgorgement, $483,195.90 in prejudgment interest, and a $500,000.00 civil money penalty, for a total of $6,103,914.17, to the SEC. The SEC also created a Fair Fund, pursuant to Section 308(a) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, so the penalty collected, along with the disgorgement and interest collected, could be distributed to harmed investors (the "Fair Fund").

The Fair Fund will be paid out according to the Plan of Distribution ("Plan").

A summary of the eligibility criteria and claims process is below. Full details are available at www.ImpactTheoryFairFund.com. You may also request a copy of the Plan from the Fund Administrator via email at [email protected] or by calling 833-285-3401.

Who is eligible to receive a payment from the Fair Fund? To receive a payment, you must have:

purchased or acquired Founder's Keys between October 13, 2021 , and December 6, 2021 ; submitted a timely Claim Form; suffered a Recognized Loss as calculated under the Plan; and not been an Excluded Party under the Plan.

How do I submit a Claim? The easiest way to submit a claim is online at the Impact Theory Fair Fund website: www.ImpactTheoryFairFund.com. Claim Forms completed online must be submitted on or before 11:59 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on August 15, 2025.

If you are unable to submit a Claim Form online and/or you have lost relevant credentials associated with wallets and/or exchanges required as part of an online claim, you may request a copy of the paper Claim Form from the Fund Administrator via email at [email protected] or by calling 833-285-3401. You may also download a copy of the Claim Form to print at: www.ImpactTheoryFairFund.com. Claim Forms submitted via mail must be sent to the address provided on the Claim Form and postmarked (or if not sent by U.S. Mail, then received) by August 15, 2025.

The Fund Administrator will send a Determination Notice advising each claimant who timely submitted a Claim Form of their eligibility determination and will provide a calculation of Recognized Loss to those determined to be Eligible Claimants. The Fund Administrator may consider disputes of an Eligible Claimant's Recognized Loss calculation if timely submitted in accordance with the Plan.

This notice is a summary. For more information, visit

www.ImpactTheoryFairFund.com

