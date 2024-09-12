ALL.COM'S HAUNTED HOTELS AND PARANORMAL ADVENTURES FOR HALLOWEEN

PARIS, Sept. 12, 2024 /CNW/ -- Festival of the Dead, Trick or Treat, Dia de los Muertos. Despite the spooky vibes, the calendar's darkest holiday looks welcoming and friendly this year. ALL has haunted hotels and spine-chilling activities on offer for the iconic night of 31 October.

All.COM HALLOWEEN

For Halloween, ALL – Accor's booking platform and loyalty programme – is offering specially themed activities in its hotels and restaurants, to create unique experiences. This year ALL is throwing a 5-star Halloween party for members to celebrate. On the programme: hotels haunted by mysterious presences, creepy activities, and unusual offers in over 5,600 hotels in 110 countries.

HAUNTED HOTELS TO BOOK

FAIRMONT LE CHÂTEAU FRONTENAC, CANADA

Welcome to the Château Frontenac, where history takes a ghostly turn. The hotel bears the name of Governor Louis de Buade de Frontenac, who died in 1698. More than 300 years later, his spirit still haunts the corridors. His is a very well-bred ghost, greeting every guest before breakfast.

FAIRMONT BANFF SPRINGS, CANADA

Located in the forested heart of Banff National Park, the Fairmont Banff Springs promises interesting nights. A former Canadian Pacific Railway hotel, it is the setting for many ghost stories. Legend has it that room 873 is too haunted to open to guests... Tall Halloween tale or true story?

FAIRMONT EMPRESS, CANADA

Built between 1904 and 1908, the Fairmont Empress is an architectural jewel that hides many secrets. It is said to be haunted by its architect, who clearly has no desire to leave the premises he designed. A spooky stay for the more advanced ghostbuster.

SUPERNATURAL STAYS TO BOOK

Guests can discover vampire folklore at Mercure Sighisoara Binderbudi and Swissôtel Poiana Brasov, get neighbourly with the eternal residents of Paris' Père-Lachaise cemetery at l'Aparthôtel Adagio Access Philippe Auguste, or lose themselves in the underground maze of medieval taverns and secret caves at the Mercure Nottingham.

SPOOKY AND THRILLING ACTIVITIES WITH ALL.COM AND ITS PARTNERS

HALLOWEEN CANDLELIGHT CONCERT, LILLE

A programme of intimate, atmospheric concerts where classical music meets iconic horror themes, all surrounded by the flickering glow of hundreds of candles. Dress scary for a night of eerie sounds from popular horror films.

Date: all year round - The Halloween Special 12 October.

Price: from €19

JACK THE RIPPER WALKING TOUR, LONDON

Following the murderous footsteps of Jack the Ripper, this tour is a walk through the darkness of Victorian-era London. It uncovers the awful details of his murders and the unfortunate lives – and grisly deaths – of his victims in the city's East End.

Date: until December 2024

Price: £20 per person

THE PARANORMAL MYSTERIES OF BARCELONA

When night falls, Barcelona reveals a much darker side than its sunny beaches and picturesque streets. With exorcisms, witchcraft, and haunted convents, this tour is an exploration of the city's darkest and most chilling secrets.

Date: until December 2024

Price: €12 per person

IMMERSIVE THEATRE EXPERIENCES

On the programme: surreal magic, craft cocktails, and terrifying hosts. Activities to add more spook to your Halloween are taking place in major cities around the world including Seattle, Los Angeles, and Dallas.

TROPICAL HALLOWEEN PARTY

HACIENDA XCANATUN, ANGSANA HERITAGE COLLECTION – MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, MEXICO

Embrace Mexican culture this Halloween. Hacienda Xcanatun is giving its residents the chance to explore local history, spirituality and gastronomy through an immersive tour of the estate, complete with prayers and candles. On 1 November, a culinary activity will introduce visitors to an ancestral dish that is emblematic of the region.

BANYAN TREE MAYAKOBA, PLAYA DEL CARMEN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO

At Banyan Tree Mayakoba, guests will be treated to a special dinner followed by a festive evening of Mexican music and mariachis on 1 and 2 November, while their children enjoy smashing a traditional piñata to pieces.

BANYAN TREE VABBINFARU, MALDIVES

The Festival of the Dead goes tropical – and green. The hotel is organising a competition to create Halloween decorations using the recyclable materials collected during International Coastal Clean-up Day on 21 September. Winning decorations will be presented at a Rannamaari event and Halloween buffet night.

Customers taking part in the Rannamaari event will receive a 25% discount on the buffet from 5 to 31 October.

All hotels mentioned should be associated with ALL.com

