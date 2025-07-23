All Aboard! Pirate Pak Day Returns to White Spot on August 13

For almost 60 years, the iconic Pirate Pak has been a beloved staple for millions of little mateys (aged 10 and under) across British Columbia. On August 13th, guests young and old(er!) can enjoy their meal in the famous 100% recyclable and compostable paper boat, knowing that $2 from every Pirate Pak sale goes directly to BC-based charity, Zajac Ranch; an organization dedicated to providing children and young adults with serious medical conditions and/or physical and mental disabilities unforgettable summer camp experiences.

Pirate Pak Day has long solidified itself as an annual highlight in the White Spot calendar, with over 530,000 Pirate Paks sold since its inception. This includes serving over 3,500 pounds of "gold" chocolate coins and whipping up more than 1.3 million ounces of ice cream. Served in the famous buccaneers' boat, each Pirate Pak includes a limited selection of burgers and classic entrees, fresh local fries, creamy coleslaw, premium rich ice cream, and the treasured 'gold' coin.

Over the years, the incredible White Spot community has participated in a variety of fundraising initiatives that have raised over $1,000,000 in support of Zajac Ranch's mission, with every single Pirate Pak Day guest having the chance to directly and positively impact hundreds of children's lives. The money raised has given many children the opportunity to participate in annual summer camps, offering activities including kayaking, horseback riding and numerous water sports (all of which are fully accessible), empowering them to enjoy childhood without barriers.

"Both our White Spot employees and our guests love the Pirate Pak Day experience," says White Spot president Trent Carroll. "It brings to life our passion for family experiences and giving back to the community and we are extremely proud and excited to be able to provide families and young kids the opportunity to participate in an amazing program at Zajac Ranch. It is what makes it all meaningful and fun!"

ABOUT WHITE SPOT HOSPITALITY | Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, White Spot is Canada's longest-running restaurant chain. Founded in 1928, when Nat Bailey launched Canada's first drive-in restaurant at Granville and 67th, the 97-year-young chain serves more than 17 million guests annually at 132 White Spot and Triple O's (their premium quick-service restaurants) located throughout B.C., Alberta, Ontario and Asia. They also own and operate five mobile food trucks. Bailey's original vision was to build a restaurant that served the highest quality, unique tasting food and White Spot remains committed to continuing this tradition in each and every meal. White Spot Hospitality is proud to be recognized with the platinum status designation as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, is one of Canada's top 150 iconic brands as awarded by Interbrand Canada, has been awarded a gold medal for excellence in franchising by the Canadian Franchise Association, and is one of B.C.'s Most Loved Brands as recognized by Ipsos. | whitespot.ca tripleos.ca

