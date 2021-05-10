Alkemy Engages A-Labs Advisory to Lead Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

TORONTO and BEIT SHEAN, Israel, May 10, 2021 /CNW/ - K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd., conducting business as Alkemy (www.alkemy.solutions) ("Alkemy" or, the "Company"), (TSXV: AKMY) (TSXV: AKMY.WT) a leading environmental technology company, announces it has retained A-Labs Advisory & Finance Ltd. ("A-Labs") to provide shareholder communications services to the Company (the "Services").

A-Labs is one of the industry's leading managers of capital markets strategies and creators of a uniquely diverse network of institutional investors, family offices and retail investor groups. A-Labs has agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") in providing the Services. A-Labs has been engaged by the Company and will continue to provide the Services unless terminated by the Company in accordance with the agreement. A-Labs will be paid a monthly cash fee of US$35,000. During the first two months of engagement the monthly fee will be US$52,500. A-Labs, an early an early security holder in the Company, currently holds securities of the Company which are unrelated to its current retainer. A-Labs may acquire additional securities of the Company in the future. The Agreement with A-Labs has a term of 12 months unless otherwise agreed by the parties in writing. Either party may terminate the agreement upon 30 days' notice to the other party.

Doron Cohen, Managing Partner & CEO of A-Labs stated that "Alkemy is one of these companies that can make a real change in our world. Their revolutionary plastic recycling can significantly reduce the plastic waste accumulation that plagues our planet year after year. This story deserves to be heard and supported by the investment community and we are here to make sure investors are aware of Alkemy and their potential contribution to our future."

Shmulik Porre, Alkemy CEO, commented, "A-Labs have been advising the Company through its listing process and is extremely familiar with our business. We are planning on a comprehensive investor relations campaign to support our global deployment plans over the following years. We are pleased to have them onboard."

About Alkemy (K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd.)

Alkemy is an environmental technology company based in Israel that has developed a unique plastic recycling process for plastic bags and sheets traditionally not considered economically viable for recycling, and as such, have become one of the largest plastic pollutants in the world. Alkemy employs a dynamic one-step process that does not require separate recycling and production plants. Alkemy's process includes both recycling and finished product manufacturing in a single process called "waste-to-product", allowing Alkemy to reduce the cost of the recycled plastic as raw materials, and increase the profit margin per metric ton.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future financial outlook and anticipated events or results and may include information regarding the Company's financial position, business strategy, growth strategies, addressable markets, budgets, operations, financial results, taxes, dividend policy, plans and objectives. Particularly, information regarding the Company's expectations of future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities or the markets in which the Company operates is forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "outlook", "forecasts", "projects", "prospects", "strategy", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will" occur. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, estimates and assumptions that, while considered by the Company to be appropriate and reasonable as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with market conditions and the satisfaction of all applicable regulatory requirements, as well as risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business.

If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. The opinions, estimates or assumptions referred to above and the risk factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Company dated April 30, 2021 should be considered carefully.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other risk factors not presently known to the Company that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information,. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd.

For further information: Shmuel Porre, Chief Executive Officer, K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd., Tel: +972526016888, Email: [email protected]; Noah Hershcoviz, Managing Partner, A-Labs Finance & Advisory Ltd., Tel: +972522357470 (IL) | +16476855890 (CA), Email: [email protected]