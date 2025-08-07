Alkane Commences Trading on TSX

PERTH, Australia, Aug. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Alkane Resources Limited (ASX: ALK) (TSX: ALK) (OTCQX: ALKEF) ("Alkane" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its ordinary shares commenced trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") at 9:30am (EDT) on 7 August 2025 under the ticker symbol "ALK". Alkane has retained its primary listing on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") under the ticker symbol "ALK".

The listing follows the completion of the merger between Alkane and Mandalay Resources Corporation ("Mandalay") on 5 August 2025 under which Alkane acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Mandalay (the "Mandalay Shares") by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Arrangement").

The Mandalay Shares were delisted from the TSX at market close on 6 August 2025, and Alkane has applied for Mandalay to cease to be a reporting issuer under applicable Canadian securities laws.

For more information on the Arrangement, see Mandalay's management information circular dated 24 June 2025 (the "Mandalay Circular"), which is available under Alkane's issuer profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and ASX (www.asx.com.au).

This announcement has been authorised for release to the market by Nic Earner, Managing Director & CEO.

ABOUT ALKANE ‐ www.alkane.com.au ‐ ASX:ALK| TSX: ALK | OTCQX: ALKEF

Alkane Resources (ASX:ALK; TSX:ALK; OTCQX:ALKEF) is an Australia-based gold and antimony producer with a portfolio of three operating mines across Australia and Sweden. The Company has a strong balance sheet and is positioned for further growth.

Alkane's wholly owned producing assets are the Tomingley open pit and underground gold mine southwest of Dubbo in Central West New South Wales, the Costerfield gold and antimony underground mining operation northeast of Heathcote in Central Victoria, and the Björkdal underground gold mine northwest of Skellefteå in Sweden (approximately 750km north of Stockholm). Ongoing near-mine regional exploration continues to grow resources at all three operations.

Alkane also owns the very large gold-copper porphyry Boda-Kaiser Project in Central West New South Wales and has outlined an economic development pathway in a Scoping Study. The Company has ongoing exploration within the surrounding Northern Molong Porphyry Project and is confident of further enhancing eastern Australia's reputation as a significant gold, copper and antimony production region.

For Further Information: Investor and media contact: Natalie Chapman, Communications Manager, +61 418 642 556