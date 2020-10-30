Aliplast and NextChem signed an agreement for plastics recycling

"This partnership combines excellence and strengths of players that can make a difference in the energy transition towards a more sustainable development model. Plastics need a recycling industry based on technology and innovation. This is why Aliplast decided to join NextChem Upcycling technology to achieve sustainability targets and to meet customers' needs, which require high-quality polymers," says Tomaso Tommasi di Vignano, Executive Chairman of Hera Group.

"This agreement is a great result for our strategy for the development of plastic waste Upcycling through our MyReplast™ technology. The Recycling sector needs a quality-based approach and an industrial vision, with a high attention to the market and synergies between players, as the partnership with Hera Group," says Pierroberto Folgiero, Maire Tecnimont and NextChem CEO.

Maire Tecnimont S.p.A., is the head company of an industrial group leader in the natural resources processing industry. Its subsidiary, NextChem operates in the field of technologies for the energy transition.



www.mairetecnimont.com

www.nextchem.com

Contacts:

[email protected]

[email protected]

The Hera Group is one of the largest multi-utility companies in Italy and operates in the environment, energy and water sectors. Aliplast is a leader in the collection and recycling of plastic waste and scrap, and in the production of high-quality regenerated plastic materials aimed at total sustainability.

https://eng.gruppohera.it/group/

http://ha.gruppohera.it/?lang=2

http://www.aliplastspa.com/en

Contacts:

[email protected]

[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1322292/Maire_Tecnimont_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1322291/Hera_Group_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Maire Tecnimont S.p.A.; Hera Group

For further information: Margherita Ficola, +39 3281297533, https://www.mairetecnimont.com

Related Links

https://www.mairetecnimont.com

