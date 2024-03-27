AliExpress becomes the first exclusive e-commerce partner of UEFA EURO 2024™

AliExpress is investing millions of Euros in discounts, deals and engagement to connect online consumers with the fantastic game of football this summer

BERLIN, March 27, 2024 /CNW/ -- International online retail marketplace, AliExpress, has become the first e-commerce platform as an exclusive official global sponsor of UEFA EURO 2024TM, as the world looks ahead to an unforgettable summer with the UEFA EURO 2024™ in Germany.

(From left to right) Valentina Maceri, event host; Oliver Bierhoff, Football Legend & Entrepreneur Global Sports Business; Gary Topp, European Commercial Director, AliExpress; Guy-Laurent Epstein, Marketing Director, UEFA celebrate the partnership AliExpress x UEFA EURO 2024™

AliExpress is investing millions of Euros in discounts, deals and engagement during UEFA EURO 2024™, offering shoppers a combination of discounted prices in key categories, plus exciting interactive games and chances to win time-limited prizes, including match tickets. This is part of AliExpress' increased investment in Europe.

Investing millions of Euros to reward consumers during UEFA EURO 2024™

AliExpress is committed to connecting with global consumers, supporting them, so they can support their team during UEFA EURO 2024™.

"AliExpress is excited to be an official partner of UEFA EURO 2024™. As football enthusiasm spreads across Europe, we will bring fans even closer to the action, with great deals on a vast selection of popular and trending products, as well as interactive games and the chance to win fantastic prizes," said Gary Topp, European Commercial Director, AliExpress.

UEFA marketing director, Guy-Laurent Epstein commented: "We are thrilled to welcome AliExpress, one of the leading online retail marketplaces worldwide, as the first exclusive e-commerce platform partner for a UEFA Men's European Football Championship. We will work closely together to make the fan digital experience for this summer's spectacle as exciting as possible, bringing further innovations to football fans all around the world. This starts with offering fans the chance to win some unforgettable prizes, including match tickets for UEFA EURO 2024™."

Oliver Bierhoff, Football Legend & Entrepreneur Global Sports Business, who joined AliExpress and UEFA at the announcement of the partnership, said: "Football is a truly global game that brings people together from around the world. It is great news for football to have another fan supporting this year's tournament, with the announcement of AliExpress as a proud new sponsor."

Growing active consumer base

AliExpress order volumes have grown significantly year-on-year, driven by "AliExpress Choice" – the platform's premium shopping service launched in March 2023, offering free shipping*, fast delivery and easy returns, on a wide selection of great value products. AliExpress customers have embraced the Choice shopping experience. Choice now accounts for almost half of all orders on AliExpress worldwide and continues to gain momentum across Europe.

UEFA EURO 2024™ takes place 14 June-14 July in ten host cities across Germany and will see 24 national teams compete.

*Subject to terms and conditions, please check out AliExpress App and website for more details.

About AliExpress

Launched in 2010, AliExpress (www.aliexpress.com) is a business-to-consumer (B2C) e-commerce platform enabling global consumers to buy directly from manufacturers and distributors in China and around the world. In addition to the global English-language version, the AliExpress platform is also available in 17 other languages. AliExpress is part of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group.

