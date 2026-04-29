Alibaba's Accio Work Now Powers 230,000 Online Stores Globally

New Capabilities Enable Alibaba.com Store Management and End-to-End Merchandise Production

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- One month after its public debut, Accio Work, Alibaba's enterprise AI agent aimed at SMEs and solo founders, has recorded over 230,000 businesses worldwide who have successfully deployed autonomous "Agentic Business Teams" to manage their e-commerce operations. Unlike traditional software, Accio Work acts as a full-stack digital workforce, where users assign roles to specialized AI agents that collaborate to execute complex tasks.

Building on this momentum, Accio Work is expanding to serve B2B sellers on Alibaba.com. Launching in late April, this new capability allows sellers to manage their entire Alibaba.com store directly through Accio Work -- from tracking performance and updating product listings to optimizing daily operations, all via simple natural language commands.

In addition to these operational upgrades, Accio Work is extending the reach of its agentic business teams beyond digital retail with the launch of "Accio Launchpad". This specialized program is designed specifically for non-product-focused enterprises such as cultural institutions, content creators and tech start-ups who want to create branded merchandise but lack manufacturing expertise. Managed by an autonomous agent team, it guides users from abstract concepts to tangible production by managing material specifications, supplier matching and quality control.

The Accio Launchpad program is now open to applications from eligible businesses seeking access to AI-powered tools, expert support and the resources to bring branded merchandise to market via: Accio.com/work/funding. Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis.

The Mucha Foundation Art Museum in Prague (Czech Republic) recently demonstrated the power of this approach while developing a souvenir line honoring Art Nouveau legend Alphonse Mucha. Tasked with producing high-craftsmanship items like custom umbrellas and embossed magnets without an internal manufacturing team, the museum used Accio Work to transition from idea to production in record time. The Agentic Business Team executed thousands of steps, including selecting advanced 3D-embossing techniques and negotiating with specialized manufacturers. The result is a curated, limited-edition collection scheduled for launch this June, transforming artistic vision into reality without the need for fragmented tools or industry connections.

About Alibaba International

Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group (Alibaba International) is dedicated to supporting the development of global digital trade with AI-powered technology. It operates various platforms with distinctive business models, covering multiple countries and regions around the world.

SOURCE Alibaba International

Media Contact: Lingnan Cui, Alibaba International, [email protected]