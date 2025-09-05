MUMBAI, India, Sept. 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- The Levi's® brand is proud to welcome Alia Bhatt as its new Global Brand Ambassador. This partnership brings together two global forces, Levi's®, the name that defines denim, and Alia Bhatt, whose impact and influence in film and fashion resonates worldwide - to shape the next chapter in denim's global story.

ALIA BHATT JOINS LEVI’S® AS GLOBAL BRAND AMBASSADOR, USHERING IN A NEW ERA OF FIT AND FASHION

She joins the brand at a time when women's fashion is embracing a big shift. Relaxed fits, wide legs and looser silhouettes are no longer just seasonal trends, they're becoming essential every day. And Levi's®, long known for defining what denim means, is at the forefront of this evolution. With Alia leading the way, that shift is about to go mainstream.

Levi's® and Alia are united by a shared vision - to reflect how a new generation wants to dress, and to evolve the brand beyond classic fits to style-first, trend-forward relevance. Whether it's loose fits, wide leg, or reinvented classics, Levi's® women's portfolio is evolving, and Alia is the perfect catalyst for this next chapter.

Levi's® will continue to innovate with new fits and styles, while staying true to what it has always stood for - timeless denim, made for now.

About Levi's brand

The Levi's® brand epitomizes classic American style and effortless cool. Since their invention by Levi Strauss & Co. in 1873, Levi's® jeans have become one of the most recognizable garments of clothing in the world, capturing the imagination and loyalty of people for generations. Today, the Levi's® brand portfolio continues to evolve through a relentless pioneering and innovative spirit that is unparalleled in the apparel industry. Our range of leading denim and accessories are available in more than 110 countries, allowing individuals around the world to express their personal style. For more information about Levi's brand, its products and stores, please visit levi.in.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. is one of the world's largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in jeanswear. The company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi's®, Dockers®, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.™, Denizen® and Beyond Yoga® brands. Its products are sold in more than 110 countries worldwide through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,400 brand-dedicated stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co.'s reported 2023 net revenues were $6.2 billion. For more information, go to http://levistrauss.com, and for financial news and announcements go to http://investors.levistrauss.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2765471/Levis_Brand_Ambassador_Alia_Bhatt.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2765470/Levis_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Levi Strauss & Co.

[email protected]