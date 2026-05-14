ALGO named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies

Award recognizes Algo's growth, operational excellence, and global impact in IP communications.

VANCOUVER, BC, May. 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Algo Communication Products Ltd. is proud to be a 2026 winner of Canada's Best Managed Companies, recognizing Algo's innovative technology, operational excellence, and consistent growth.

Canada's Best Managed Companies program is part of Deloitte Private's global business recognition program recognizing excellence in privately-owned companies across more than 40 countries. The Canadian program recognizes companies that demonstrate leadership in strategy, culture and commitment, capabilities and innovation, governance, and financial performance. The assessment process is conducted by an independent panel of business leaders and compares applicants against hundreds of privately-owned companies across Canada.

"Being named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies is a tremendous honour," said Ryan Zoehner, CEO of Algo Communication Products Ltd. "This recognition reflects the effort, performance, and dedicated work of our entire organization. It recognizes the collective contribution of our team across product design, sales, manufacturing, customer service, technical support, finance, marketing, operations, and every function that helps us serve customers around the world. We are proud to be recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies because it validates the commitment and execution of the Algo team every single day."Founded in Vancouver in 1968, Algo develops innovative IP communication hardware for voice paging, alerting, and secure door en try. Over the past decade, Algo has evolved from an emerging provider of internet-connected communication endpoints into a global leader in public address, alerting, and mass communication solutions. As organizations continue modernizing workplace communications and emergency notification infrastructure, Algo is routinely selected for its product quality, security, performance, service, and reliability.

With more than three million endpoints deployed globally, Algo's solutions are compatible with over 70 leading unified communications and mass notification platforms, such as Microsoft Teams and Zoom,helping organizations reliably reach people across buildings, campuses, and distributed environments during both everyday operations and critical situations. Today, Algo supports communication needs across healthcare, education, manufacturing, retail, transportation, corporate, and public sector organizations throughout the world.Over the past five years, Algo has experienced step-change growth, significantly expanding its market footprint, international reach, product portfolio, and partner ecosystem. This growth has been supported by continued investment in product innovation, operational capability, technology partnerships, and the company's long-term strategic plan.

"We are proud of the products we bring to market and the impact they have for customers," added Zoehner. "As the market continues to shift from legacy telephony and communication systems toward unified communications and IP-based infrastructure, organizations need dependable ways to reach people beyond desks, phones, and screens. Algo is focused on building great products that are reliable, secure, and easy to integrate, and we believe the world will continue to benefit from better internet-connected communication endpoints."

About Canada's Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies program continues to be the mark of excellence for privately-owned Canadian companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner, one of the new winners selected each year; 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner, award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review; 3) Gold Standard winner, after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years; 4) Platinum Club member, winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more. Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, Norton Rose Fulbright, EDC, The Globe and Mail, and TMX Group. For more information, visit bestmanagedcompanies.ca

About Algo

Algo develops innovative IP communication hardware for voice paging, alerting, and secure door entry, including IP speakers, displays, intercoms, paging adapters, and visual alerters. Algo's solutions integrate with leading unified communications and mass notification platforms, helping organizations reliably reach people across buildings, campuses, and distributed environments during both everyday operations and critical situations. Headquartered in greater Vancouver, Canada, Algo serves customers globally through a growing ecosystem of channel, distribution, and technology partners. For more information, visit algosolutions.com

SOURCE Algo Solutions

Media Contact: Sofia Mejia | Marketing Director | [email protected]