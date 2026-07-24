Alfa Laval Reaches Major Milestone with 100 Prodec Oil Plus Units Sold Across the U.S. Ethanol Industry

RICHMOND, Va., July 24, 2026 /CNW/ -- Alfa Laval has achieved a significant milestone in the U.S. ethanol industry with the sale of more than 100 Prodec Oil Plus systems, reinforcing its position as a trusted technology partner for producers seeking to maximize profitability and improve process performance.

The milestone reflects growing industry adoption of advanced corn oil recovery technology as ethanol producers look for new ways to increase revenue, improve operational efficiency, and capitalize on strong demand for Distillers Corn Oil (DCO).

Designed specifically for ethanol production, the Prodec Oil Plus decanter enables producers to recover significantly more corn oil than traditional recovery methods. By capturing the oil that would otherwise remain in the wet cake, plants can generate additional revenue while optimizing overall process performance.

As ethanol producers continue to operate in a competitive marketplace, maximizing the value of every bushel of corn has become increasingly important. Prodec Oil Plus helps plants unlock additional value from existing operations without requiring major process changes, delivering a practical solution that can have a meaningful impact on plant economics.

"Reaching 100 units sold is an important milestone because it demonstrates the confidence ethanol producers have placed in the Prodec Oil Plus and the results it continues to deliver," said Stephen Ludes, Sales Manager – Agro, Alfa Laval US. "Our customers are constantly looking for opportunities to improve profitability. The Prodec Oil Plus helps them recover more valuable corn oil and generate additional revenue for their plant. We are proud to support their success."

Unlike conventional corn oil recovery technologies, Prodec Oil Plus is engineered to maximize oil recovery while maintaining reliable operation under demanding process conditions. The technology helps producers capture more high-value Distillers Corn Oil, allowing them to benefit from strong market demand.

In addition to improved DCO recovery, Prodec Oil Plus provides several operational advantages, including:

Reduced fouling in evaporators

Reduction of DCO in the backset

Reliable, continuous operation designed for ethanol production environments

A proven solution backed by Alfa Laval's extensive separation expertise and service network

With more than 100 units now operating across the United States, Prodec Oil Plus has become a proven technology for ethanol producers focused on improving competitiveness and maximizing returns on existing assets.

As market conditions continue to evolve, Alfa Laval remains committed to helping ethanol producers improve performance through innovative separation technologies, process expertise, and lifecycle support that deliver measurable business value.

About Alfa Laval

The ability to make the most of what we have is more important than ever. Together with our customers, Alfa Laval is innovating the industries that society depends on and creating lasting positive impact. We help billions of people access the energy, food, and clean water they need while decarbonizing the marine fleet that is the backbone of global trade.

We pioneer technologies and solutions that enable our customers to unlock the true potential of resources. As our customers' businesses grow stronger, the goal of a truly sustainable world moves closer. Alfa Laval is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability ambitions.

Alfa Laval was founded 140 years ago, has customers in approximately 100 countries, employs more than 22,000 people, and annual sales exceeded SEK 75 billion in 2025. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.alfalaval.us

SOURCE Alfa Laval Inc.

Sales Contact: Stephen Ludes, Sales Manager - Agro, Mobile: +1 267 245 4307, [email protected]