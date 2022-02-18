During this period, pedestrians and cyclists will be directed to the centre lane.

Also, PSPC wishes to advise motorists that the Alexandra Bridge will remain closed to vehicular traffic, except on:

Monday, February 21 , to Friday, February 25 , from 6 to 10 am , during which time the Ottawa‑bound lane will be open to vehicular traffic and the boardwalk will be accessible to pedestrians and cyclists.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]