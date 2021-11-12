Nov 12, 2021, 13:30 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that the Alexandra Bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic for inspection work during the following periods:
- from Monday, November 15, to Friday, November 19, from 9:30 am to 3 pm
- Saturday, November 20, and Sunday, November 21, from 7:30 am to 6 pm
During these periods, the boardwalk will remain accessible to pedestrians and cyclists.
The schedule may change depending on weather conditions and the progress of the work.
PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.
SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada
For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]
