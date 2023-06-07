GATINEAU, QC, June 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise users that Alexandra Bridge will be closed to motorists to accommodate maintenance work during the following periods:

Saturday, June 10 , and Sunday, June 11 , from 7 am to 5 pm

Saturday, June 17 , and Sunday, June 18 , from 7 am to 5 pm

Sunday, June 25 , from 7 am to 5 pm

Alexandra Bridge (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

No vehicular traffic will be permitted on the bridge during this period but the boardwalk will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourage users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]