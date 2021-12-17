Alexandra Bridge closed to motorists Français

Public Services and Procurement Canada

Dec 17, 2021, 13:30 ET

GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that the Alexandra Bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic for inspection work during the following period:

  • Monday, December 20, and Tuesday, December 21, from 9:30 am to 3 pm
Alexandra Bridge (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)
During this period, the boardwalk will remain accessible to pedestrians and cyclists.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions and the progress of the work.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]

Public Services and Procurement Canada