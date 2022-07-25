Jul 25, 2022, 13:30 ET
GATINEAU, QC, July 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise users that the Alexandra Bridge will be closed to motorists to accommodate construction work conducted by the National Capital Commission (NCC) during the following periods:
- from July 27 to 29, from 9:30 am to 3 pm
- from August 1 to 5, from 9:30 am to 3 pm
- from August 8 to 12, from 9:30 am to 3 pm
- from August 15 to 19, from 9:30 am to 3 pm
No vehicular traffic will be permitted on the bridge during these periods, but the boardwalk will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists.
For more information, please contact Maryam El-Akhrass, Communications Specialist, NCC, at [email protected].
PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.
SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada
For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]
