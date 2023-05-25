GATINEAU, QC, May 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise users that the Alexandra Bridge will be closed to motorists to accommodate the 2023 Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend, during the following period:

Sunday, May 28 , from 6 am to 1 pm

Alexandra Bridge (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

No vehicular traffic will be permitted on the bridge during this period, but the boardwalk will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]