Nov 22, 2021, 13:30 ET

GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise users that the Alexandra Bridge will be closed to motorists for the stormwater infrastructure work conducted by the National Capital Commission (NCC) during the following period:

  • from Wednesday, November 24, to Friday, November 26, from 9 am to 3 pm
Alexandra Bridge (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)
During this period, the boardwalk will remain accessible to pedestrians and cyclists.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions and the progress of the work.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

For more information, please contact Valérie Dufour, NCC Media Relations, at [email protected].

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]

