Alexandra Bridge closed to motorists Français

News provided by

Public Services and Procurement Canada

Jul 05, 2022, 13:30 ET

GATINEAU, QC, July 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that the Alexandra Bridge will be closed to motorists to accommodate repairs during the following periods:

  • Saturday, July 9, and Sunday, July 10, from 7 am to 7 pm
  • Saturday, July 16, and Sunday, July 17, from 7 am to 7 pm
Alexandra Bridge (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)
Alexandra Bridge (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

No vehicular traffic will be permitted on the bridge during this period but the boardwalk will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists.

PSPC encourage users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Public Services and Procurement Canada