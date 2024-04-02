Alessa Inc. and RZOLUT Join Forces to Provide Innovative Data, Compliance and Financial Crime Prevention Solutions

SINGAPORE and OTTAWA, ON, April 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Alessa Inc., a provider of Anti Money Laundering (AML) and fraud management solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with RZOLUT, an award-winning RegTech data and platforms organization. This collaboration harnesses the strengths and resources of both organizations to deliver cutting-edge data and AML compliance solutions for greater insights for regulatory compliance.

Integrating RZOLUT's data with Alessa's end-to-end AML/KYC compliance solution ensures customers can identify and resolve risk in real-time at a reduced cost. Additionally, Alessa clients can now directly leverage RZOLUT Due Diligence, an advanced digital platform offering various report types, from Quick Screen to Enhanced Due Diligence.

RZOLUT Due Diligence's engine is powered by industry-leading data and content platform, RZOLUT ContentStream. Fully integrated into Alessa's platform, this unique data and technology stack provides a seamless customer experience. The partnership creates a paradigm shift in customer value, offering diligence reports in one third of the time and at one third of the cost, when compared to other solutions on the market.

Alessa and RZOLUT's collaboration extends the reach of both companies to a broader global audience. Leveraging shared networks, AI driven technology platforms, global data sets and collaborative efforts, they aim to make their world-class solutions accessible to organizations of all sizes globally.

"We are absolutely thrilled to join forces with RZOLUT, a leader in global PEP, Sanctions and Watchlist data, Enhanced Due Diligence reports and cutting-edge innovation" said Alessa CEO Holly Sais Phillippi. "This dynamic collaboration launches us into a new era, as we bring together an unparalleled integration of data and AML/KYC technology. It's a game-changer in reshaping the traditional everyday compliance practices. Our partnership is powerful, equipping clients with a comprehensive 360-degree risk management approach and combining data and cutting-edge technology under one roof for streamlined operations, workflows and with dramatic cost savings from traditional models."

"Together, we are paving the way for a more secure and resilient business landscape" echoed Sarabjeet Singh, Founder and CEO of RZOLUT. "Our collaboration with Alessa will bring significant value to Financial Institutions of all sizes, law firms and corporations across the risk and compliance spectrum. Integrating our data solutions with their AML/KYC technology allows us to offer unparalleled value, assisting businesses in thriving in an ever-changing world. Alessa and RZOLUT share a vision of a risk-free world, and we are excited to build this partnership with them."

To learn more about the new screening capabilities visit alessa.com/software-solutions/aml-compliance/sanction-watchlist-screening/

About Alessa

Alessa is an AML compliance, controls monitoring and fraud management solution for banking, insurance, FinTech, gaming, manufacturing, retail and more. With deployments around the world, Alessa allows organizations to quickly detect suspicious transactions, identify high-risk customers and vendors and decrease fraud risks that reduce profitability and increase costs. To learn more about how Alessa can help your organization ensure compliance with regulations, detect complex fraud schemes, and prevent waste, abuse and misuse, contact us today.

About RZOLUT

RZOLUT (www.rzolut.com) is a RegTech company that has the vision to democratize data intelligence. We provide global organizations with critical tech tools they need around Diligence and Risk & Compliance Data, to help identify and monitor risk events on customers, vendors, and their business. We conceptualize, build, and maintain high accuracy Risk Data Assets, at scale. RZOLUT products and domain specialists cater to customers that address 238 jurisdictions, covering 120 languages across the globe.

RZOLUT was recently recognized by Chartis Research as a Top 50 Financial Crimes and Compliance vendor. Further, RZOLUT was the category awardee for Workflow and Automation: 360 Degree Customer Risk Assessment in the same report.

