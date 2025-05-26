ALEJANDRO EMILIANO GUBBINS COX ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ADDITIONAL SHARES OF RAMP METALS INC.

TORONTO, May 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Alejandro Emiliano Gubbins Cox (the "Acquiror"), reports pursuant to the "Early Warning Requirements" of Ontario's securities laws that he purchased 1,481,482 common shares ("Ramp Shares") in the capital of Ramp Metals Inc. ("Ramp") on May 23, 2025 pursuant to a private placement offering of Ramp, with the result that the Acquiror owns 5,600,000 Ramp Shares representing approximately 12.58% of the total outstanding Ramp Shares. The 1,481,482 Ramp Shares were purchased at price of 1.35 per Ramp Share, for aggregate consideration of $2,000,000.70.

The acquisition of the Ramp Shares by the Acquiror was undertaken for investment purposes. The Acquiror does not have any current plans or future intentions to buy or sell further Ramp Shares, to solicit proxies or to otherwise participate in any significant transaction involving Ramp. The Acquiror intends to review its investment on a continuing basis. Depending on various factors, the Acquiror may in the future purchase or sell securities or engage in other activities relating to Ramp.

The Acquiror is located at Jr. Contralmirante Montero, No. 429 (Ex. Alberto del Campo No. 429 11th Floor) Magdalena del Mar, Lima 15076.

The Acquiror will be filing an Early Warning Report under Ramp's profile on SEDAR+ and copies of the report may be obtained at www.sedarplus.ca or from the Acquiror by contacting the Acquiror at +51 1 6101200.

