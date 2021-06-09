Alectra­­­'s new facility rejuvenates Brampton

BRAMPTON, ON, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ - At the recent Committee of Council meeting, Alectra announced its plan for the construction of a brand-new operations centre located at 200 Kennedy Rd. South in Brampton.

The new facility will be LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certified to Gold Standard and function as the consolidated operations centre for more than 400 Alectra employees serving Mississauga and Brampton. A ground-breaking ceremony is tentatively scheduled for August 2021, and the project is planned to be completed by August 2023.

In alignment with Alectra's plan to be Net-Zero by 2050, this $52 million project will reduce Alectra's carbon footprint, generate renewable energy, and use solar powered EV stations, while improving service for residential and commercial customers in the Region of Peel. The new building will be the fifth LEED certified facility in Alectra's portfolio of buildings, in addition to the company's LEED Gold facilities in Vaughan and Markham, and its LEED certified facilities in Guelph and Barrie.

"The investment in this building will improve service levels for our customers across the Region of Peel" said Brian Bentz, President and CEO, Alectra Inc. "The facility includes a number of green innovative initiatives which we're really excited about, and which will ultimately help us achieve our long-term goal to be Net-Zero by 2050."

"Brampton is a Green City, and together with our partners, we are dedicated to building an increasingly sustainable community and increasing our resilience to climate change. We are excited that Alectra has chosen Brampton for the site of its new operations centre, and look forward to witnessing the added benefits this new location will bring to the local businesses in the Kennedy Road area," said Patrick Brown, Mayor, City of Brampton.

Some of the LEED certified building features will include:

upgraded dedicated outdoor air systems (DOAS) - reducing GHG emissions by approximately 43% beyond LEED Gold standards

500KW in rooftop solar power generation - over 800 MWh/year of renewable energy will help meet building power requirements

over 30 electric vehicle charging stations to be installed and used by Alectra fleet vehicles, employees, and the general public

Additionally, Alectra is investing $30 million over the next five years to replace and rehabilitate deteriorated underground cables in Brampton. To learn more about Alectra's commitment to people, the planet and our performance, visit alectrautilities.com.

About Alectra Inc.

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow's energy future.

About City of Brampton

As one of the fastest-growing cities in Canada, Brampton is home to more than 700,000 people and 75,000 businesses. People are at the heart of everything we do. We are energized by our diverse communities, we attract investment, and we are embarking on a journey to lead technological and environmental innovation. We partner for progress to build a healthy city that is safe, sustainable and successful. Connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Learn more at www.brampton.ca.

