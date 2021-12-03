Alectra named to Top GTA Employers ranks for 2022

Each year, MediaCorp selects top employers who demonstrate exceptional workplaces and progressive human resource policies. Thousands of Canadian employers are evaluated based on the following criteria: physical workplace, work atmosphere and social, health, financial and family benefits, vacation and time-off, employee communications, performance management, training and skills development, and community involvement.

"We're incredibly honoured to be recognized as one of the best places to work in the GTA, and to join the ranks of these top companies," said Brian Bentz, President and CEO, Alectra Inc. "We're dedicated to establishing an inclusive workplace culture that makes our people feel safe, valued, and connected. When our employees feel supported, they can ultimately better serve our customers and communities."

Alectra was recognized for supporting its employees with competitive health and financial benefits and offering unique training and development programs. With safety being a top priority at Alectra, employees are required to complete extensive safety and compliance training. Employees are offered extended health care, emergency travel assistance, dental care, vacation policies, and a pension plan.

Notably, in 2020 Alectra established a "Healthy Living Reimbursement", assisting employees with the cost of fitness, nutrition, and other healthy living activities to help contribute to a healthy lifestyle.

Additionally, through its alectraCARES Community Support program, Alectra was acknowledged for contributing over $1 million dollars annually to organizations that are working on the front-lines in the communities it serves. With the COVID-19 pandemic causing serious difficulties for many homes and businesses, Alectra focused its efforts on supporting the United Way, local foodbanks, personal protective equipment (PPE) for hospitals, and health services for children and young adults.

To learn more information on Alectra's selection as one of the GTA's top employers, please visit https://reviews.canadastop100.com/top-employer-alectra.

About Alectra Inc.

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow's energy future.

