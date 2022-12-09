MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - For the second consecutive year, Alectra has been named a Top Employer in the Greater Toronto Area.

Each year, MediaCorp selects top employers who demonstrate exceptional workplace and progressive human resources policies. Thousands of Canadian employers are evaluated based on the following criteria: physical workplace, work atmosphere and social, health, financial and family benefits, vacation and time-off, employee communications, performance management, training and skills development, and community involvement.

Alectra named to Top GTA Employers rankings for the second year running (CNW Group/Alectra Inc)

Alectra was recognized for supporting its employees with competitive health and financial benefits and offering unique training and development programs. Emphasizing employee well-being, Alectra offers an extensive health care benefits plan, $400 healthy living reimbursement, emergency travel assistance, dental care, generous vacation plans, 50 weeks maternity and parental top-up, and a pension plan.

"We know it takes talented employees to make top employers, and we're proud to uphold our recognition as one of the best places to work in the GTA," said Brian Bentz, President and CEO, Alectra Inc. "We recognize that it's our dedicated workforce that continues to build Alectra's success. They embody our strong work culture, and they support the many communities we serve."

In February, Alectra celebrated its 5th anniversary, and highlighted its cumulative $5M social impact investment through the company's AlectraCARES Community Support Program. In 2022, AlectraCARES initiatives included:

Alectra as the Official Energy Supplier and proud sponsor of the 2022 Niagara Canada Games, installing and operating high-voltage and solar generation equipment at the Henley Rowing Centre in St. Catharines .

. Alectra established Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion scholarships with York University and McMaster University's DeGroote School of Business.

and DeGroote School of Business. Alectra's $1.05M investment to support mental health research and innovation at Trillium Health Partners' institute for Better Health.

Additionally, Alectra is rated as one of the Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada by Corporate Knights for its sustainability performance and maintains the "Caring Company" designation by Imagine Canada for its contributions to the community.

To learn more information on Alectra's selection as one of the GTA's top employers, please visit https://reviews.canadastop100.com/top-employer-alectra.

About Alectra Inc.

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions. Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow's energy future.

