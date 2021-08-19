Alectra launches GridExchange, an Innovative Transactive Energy Platform

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Alectra's Green Energy & Technology Centre (GRE&T Centre) takes another pioneering step in enabling clean energy choices with the launch of a transactive energy platform, GridExchange.

Funded by Natural Resources Canada and in partnership with Sunverge, Savage Data, and FLO, GridExchange is a blockchain-based software platform that enables customers with distributed energy resources (DERs) such as solar panels, battery storage, and electric vehicles to participate in an energy marketplace with Alectra.

The three-month long pilot program engages 21 Ontario households across Vaughan, Markham, Barrie, Richmond Hill and Hamilton.

"The GridExchange pilot project plays a pivotal role in supporting consumers by offering them greater control over their energy usage," said Brian Bentz, President and CEO, Alectra Inc. "In alignment with Alectra's commitment to be net-zero by 2050, the launch of GridExchange will help us continue to lower emissions and create value for customers and the Ontario power grid."

GridExchange customers who participate in various clean energy transactions will be compensated in cash and 'GxRewards' which are rewards that are redeemable at local merchants. Merchants enrolled in the three-month pilot include local businesses including: Pizzaville, Grand Tour Autospa, Chuck's Roadhouse Bar & Grill, Marcolino Bakery, and TruBliss Wellness & Beauty Spa.

To learn more about how the Alectra GRE&T Centre is leading the industry in clean energy innovation, visit alectra.com/advanced-planning.

