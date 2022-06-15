Alectra Fund for Health and Social Innovation launched with Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre Foundation

The studies will focus on the interplay between vulnerable people and social issues like homelessness, mental health, addiction, and isolation, to guide RVH and community partners in improving care, services and programs focused on these populations.

"Improving the quality of care in our communities is central to Alectra's sustainability goals," said Brian Bentz, President and CEO, Alectra Inc. "We're happy to support the RVH Research Institute as they partner with local social services to find research-based solutions to improve the health outcomes of our most vulnerable community members."

"Alectra's trailblazing gift speaks to the critical role our community plays in driving innovation in health care," says Pamela Ross, CEO, RVH Foundation. "Investments like Alectra's is an investment in moving the needle on care advancements, knowledge building and shaping the kind of health care our community needs."

Alectra's fund will initially support research in two areas. One study is designed to support seniors being directly involved in developing their goals of care for treatment. The second study will address evaluating the impact of wraparound health services for young people facing barriers to employment.

The AlectraCARES Community Support Program promotes community well-being by funding charities and non-profits. To learn more about how Alectra puts people first, visit alectra.com/alectracares.

About Alectra Inc.

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow's energy future.

About RVH Foundation

At RVH Foundation, exceptional experience is our passion, people are our inspiration and impact is our promise. We mobilize community investment to support the life-saving work of RVH. Donor support makes world-class care possible, from state-of-the-art equipment, technology and ground-breaking programs to enhanced spaces, research and innovation. With our community, we make each life better. Together.

