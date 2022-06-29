Alectra earns top quarter ranking in Corporate Knights' Best 50 list

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Alectra Inc. has been once again named among the top companies in Corporate Knights' annual sustainability ranking.

Corporate Knights released its annual Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada list, which highlights Canadian companies that are top sustainability performers. The results are based on up to 24 key performance indicators (KPIs) covering the environmental, social and governance performance of a company's operations. This year, Alectra was selected among 332 companies and ranked 39th place in the top quartile.

"We're honoured to be named a top sustainable company by Corporate Knights for the fourth year in a row," said Brian Bentz, President and CEO, Alectra Inc. "We are committed to reaching net zero by 2050, and we are working to reduce emissions from our operations and modernize our grid to enable a cleaner energy future."

Alectra made a climate change commitment in 2021 with a promise for corporate operations to be a net zero emitter of greenhouse gases (GHG) by the year 2050. In 2021, Alectra reduced its emissions by 20 per cent – continuing its shorter-term GHG reduction plan to cut emissions by 38 per cent below 2016 baseline levels by 2025.

The information that makes up the Best 50 Corporate Citizens is collected from public companies that disclose their environmental, social and governance data.

Alectra is an Imagine Canada 'Caring Company'.

For information on Alectra's commitment to sustainability visit https://www.alectra.com/annual-sustainability-report or view Alectra's 2021 Sustainability Report here.

