Alec Monopoly Unveiling Full Collection of New Work Available for Purchase Using Only Cryptocurrency Exclusively With Eden Gallery

NEW YORK, April 9, 2021 /CNW/ -- Artist Alec Monopoly will be unveiling a full collection of never-before-seen original works during a live exhibition at Eden Gallery, his exclusive distributor, this Sunday, April 11th from 11:00am in SoHo. The exclusive works will be available to collectors who register via Eden Gallery's website, and are available only through the use of cryptocurrency, both online and in person.

The artist, whose work has been internationally recognized, will be in attendance. The introduction of cryptocurrencies as the exclusive method of payment throughout the exhibition is a first for the artist and is a symbolic return to his roots, with his famed Mr. Monopoly mascot having been inspired by the stockbroker Bernie Madoff and his work being a blatant criticism of the billion-dollar bailouts and deregulation associated with major banks.

The disruptions being caused by the arrival of cryptocurrency to traditional financial systems and institutions are consistent with many of the themes found within Monopoly's work. The use of 'crypto' as the exclusive form of payment for his new collection is a natural extension of Monopoly's intention to criticize the systems his work targets and explore new forms of self-autonomy. In his own words, Monopoly has declared that "Crypto is a modern way of doing business. It connects people around the world by allowing them to bypass antiquated financial systems that no longer serve them, or never served them at all. For me, it's the way forward." Cathia Klimovsky, owner of Eden Gallery, has expressed her support for this new direction: "We have always loved Alec's work. With its provocative, colorful imagery, Alec provides an incredible commentary about modern society. By making this collection available exclusively through the use of cryptocurrencies, he's sending a strong message about the direction financial transactions are going in, especially in the art world. It also gives incredible access to a broad range of new collectors who may not have had access previously." The collection will be available to collectors in person and online at https://www.eden-gallery.com/collection-by-alec-monopoly from the 11th of April onwards.

About Alec Monopoly

Originally from New York City, Alec Monopoly's graffiti art can be seen in urban environments across the world, including New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Europe, Mexico and Asia. Growing up in New York City with a classically trained painter as a mother, Monopoly considers himself a lifelong artist. Monopoly has established himself as one of the foremost artists of this genre. His unique style takes a lighthearted approach, rather than the typical grim slant of street art, differentiating him from his contemporaries and giving his art a relatable quality.

About Eden Gallery

Since its foundation in 1997 by Cathia Klimovsky, Eden Fine Art has evolved into a global network of high-end art galleries representing a selection of international artists, each with a uniquely modern approach to creation. Collectively, Eden artists represent and promote contemporary optimism and a colorful view of life.

With premier gallery spaces, including locations in New York, London, Miami, Aspen and Mykonos, the Eden Gallery Group operates at the forefront of modern, vibrant culture with an ethos of commitment to our community of artists, curators, and supporters. Held to the highest standards of curatorial excellence, we strive to create unforgettable exhibitions, events, and experiences designed to inspire and transform.

