ALDEBARAN ANNOUNCES C$20 MM BOUGHT DEAL LIFE OFFERING AND CONCURRENT PRIVATE PLACEMENT

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Aldebaran Resources Inc. ("Aldebaran" or the "Company") (TSXV: ALDE) (OTCQX: ADBRF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Cormark Securities Inc. ("Cormark") and Red Cloud Securities Inc. ("Red Cloud"), as co-lead underwriters and joint bookrunners on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal private placement basis, 6,154,000 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of C$3.25 per Share (the "Issue Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of C$20,000,500 (the "Offering").

The Company has granted the Underwriters an option, exercisable in whole or in part, at any time prior to Closing Date, to purchase up to an additional 923,100 Shares at the Issue Price for additional gross proceeds of up to C$3,000,075.

In addition to and concurrent with the Offering, the Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Concurrent Private Placement") of up to 16,769,231 common shares of the Company at the Issue Price in connection with the exercise of contractual participation rights held by certain existing securityholders of the Company. The number of common shares to be issued pursuant to the Concurrent Private Placement will be determined after the securityholders have notified the Company of the extent of their participation. The closing of the Concurrent Private Placement is expected to occur at the same time as the Offering and is subject to the Company receiving all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). All common shares acquired pursuant to the Concurrent Private Placement will be subject to a hold period of four (4) months pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering and the Concurrent Private Placement to complete a prefeasibility study on its Altar copper-gold project in San Juan province, Argentina, and for general working capital purposes, as described in the Offering Document (as defined below).

The Shares to be issued under the Offering will be offered pursuant to Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions, as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 – Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption") to purchasers in the provinces of Canada (other than the province of Quebec). The Underwriters will also be entitled to offer the Shares for sale in the United States pursuant to available exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and in certain other jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States provided it is understood that no prospectus filing or comparable obligation, ongoing reporting requirement or requisite regulatory or governmental approval arises in such other jurisdictions. The Shares issued under the Offering to Canadian subscribers pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption will not be subject to a hold period in Canada.

The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States ‎Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or ‎sold in the United States absent registration or available exemptions from such registration ‎requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to acquire securities in any ‎jurisdiction.‎

There is an offering document (the "Offering Document") related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca and the Company's website at www.aldebaranresources.com. Prospective investors of Shares issued under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption should read the Offering Document before making an investment decision.

The Offering and the Concurrent Private Placement are expected to close on or about February 5, 2026, or on such other date as may be agreed to by the Company and the Underwriters, subject to compliance with applicable securities laws (the "Closing Date"). Notwithstanding the foregoing, the closing of the Offering must occur no later than the 45th day following the date of this news release.

The completion of the Offering is subject to customary conditions, including, but not limited to, the negotiation of an underwriting agreement among the parties with respect to the Offering and the receipt of all necessary approvals, inclusive of the conditional acceptance of the TSXV.

About Aldebaran Resources Inc.

Aldebaran is a mineral exploration company that was spun out of Regulus Resources Inc. in 2018 and has the same core management team. Aldebaran holds an 80% interest in the Altar copper-gold project in San Juan Province, Argentina. The Altar project hosts multiple porphyry copper-gold deposits with potential for additional discoveries. Altar forms part of a cluster of world-class porphyry copper deposits which includes Los Pelambres (Antofagasta Minerals), El Pachón (Glencore), and Los Azules (McEwen Copper). In November 2024 the Company announced an updated mineral resource estimate for Altar, prepared by Independent Mining Consultants Inc. and based on the drilling completed up to and including the 2023-24 field season (independent technical report prepared by Independent Mining Consultants Inc., Tucson, Arizona, titled "Technical Report, Estimated Mineral Resources, Altar Project, San Juan Province, Argentina", dated December 31, 2024 - see news release dated November 25, 2024).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ON BEHALF OF THE ALDEBARAN BOARD

(signed) "John Black"

John Black

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Tel: +1 (604) 685-6800

Email: [email protected]

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding the closing of the Offering and the Concurrent Private Placement, the timing of the closing of the Offering and the Concurrent Private Placement, the use of proceeds from the Offering and the Concurrent Private Placement, and the receipt of regulatory approvals and the timing thereof, and statements relating to the Altar project, are forward-looking. Generally, the forward-looking information and forward looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "will continue" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". The material factors or assumptions used to develop forward looking information or statements are disclosed throughout this news release. Forward looking information and forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Aldebaran to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements. Although Aldebaran has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information or statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information or statements. The Company has and continues to disclose in its Management's Discussion and Analysis and other publicly filed documents, changes to material factors or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements and to the validity of the information, in the period the changes occur. The forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are made as of the date hereof and Aldebaran disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information.

Ben Cherrington, Manager, Investor Relations, Phone: +1 347 394-2728 or +44 7538 244 208, Email: [email protected]