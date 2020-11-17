Alcon Canada introduces AcrySof IQ Vivity, the only presbyopia-correcting intraocular lens with X-WAVE technology

The latest innovation in Alcon's portfolio of presbyopia-correcting intraocular lenses, AcrySof ® IQ Vivity ® uses a non-diffractive design called X-WAVE™ technology, which separates it from other intraocular lenses currently on the market. The innovative new lens provides an extended range of vision and reduced dependency on glasses following cataract surgery.

According to patient-reported outcomes, the AcrySof® IQ Vivity® lens enables high-quality vision at far and intermediate ranges as well as functional up-close vision. Available in spherical and toric designs, AcrySof® IQ Vivity® is built on Alcon's proven AcrySof® IQ platform that has been implanted in more than 120 million eyes globally.

Alcon's proprietary non-diffractive technology uses two smooth surface transition elements on the anterior surface of the IOL that work simultaneously to create continuous, extended range of vision rather than separate focal points. Recent clinical trials found AcrySof® IQ Vivity® provides excellent distance vision quality and intermediate ranges in bright and dim light. Without glasses in bright light, 94 per cent of patients report good or very good vision at distance, and 92 per cent reported good or very good vision at arm's length.1 Additionally, patients using AcrySof® IQ Vivity® reported low levels of starbursts, halos and glares that AcrySof® IQ Vivity® 's visual disturbance profile is comparable to a monofocal lens.2

"We're thrilled to introduce AcrySof® IQ Vivity® to surgeons across the country," says Brian O'Neal, General Manager of Alcon Canada. "This truly innovative lens addresses the needs of both cataract patients and surgeons alike, providing the range of vision desired by patients and surgeons of a presbyopia correcting lens with the visual disturbance profile of a monofocal lens. We have the #1 presbyopia-correcting lens in Canada with AcrySof® IQ PanOptix® and we believe AcrySof® IQ Vivity® will be a complimentary lens – expanding vision correction options to Canadian patients. It's an exciting addition to the Alcon Advanced Lens Portfolio."

Following Health Canada approval earlier this year, Alcon has worked to launch AcrySof® IQ Vivity® with a select group of Canadian ophthalmologists across the country and is excited to expand nationwide availability.

Alcon is the leading manufacturer of intraocular lenses. Of the 20 million cataract procedures conducted globally each year, only 4 per cent of patients receive presbyopia-correcting IOLs. Now, with a lens that offers a visual disturbance profile comparable to the industry leading AcrySof® IQ monofocal lens, AcrySof® IQ Vivity® offers cataract surgeons another option to deliver better outcomes for their patients.

About Cataracts

A cataract is a cloudy area in the natural lens of the eye that affects vision. As a cataract develops, the eye's lens gradually becomes hard and cloudy allowing less light to pass through, which makes it more difficult to see. The vast majority of cataracts result from normal aging, but radiation exposure, taking steroids, diabetes and eye trauma can accelerate their development.3 Cataracts are the most common age-related eye condition and the leading cause of preventable blindness.4 Cataracts are treated by removing the eye's cloudy natural lens and surgically replacing it with an intraocular lens or IOL. More than 92 per cent of cataract surgeries are considered successful, and patients typically can return to their normal routines within 24 hours.7

About Presbyopia

Presbyopia is a common, age-related vision condition in which people have difficulty focusing on things up close. It involves the gradual loss of the eye's ability to focus on close objects, such as smart phones, computers, books and menus.6 Almost everyone will experience presbyopia to some degree as they age, with symptoms often first appearing as an individual enters their 40s and continues to worsen into their 60s.6 The condition is not a disease, so it cannot be cured; however, there are safe and effective ways to correct presbyopia, including eye glasses, contact lenses or refractive surgery.

About AcrySof® IQ Vivity® IOL

The non-diffractive AcrySof IQ Vivity® Extended Vision Posterior Chamber Intraocular Lens Model DFT015 (referred to as AcrySof® IQ Vivity® IOL) is a UV-absorbing and blue light filtering foldable intraocular lens (IOL). This IOL, compared to a monofocal IOL, provides an extended range of vision from distance to near functional without increasing the incidence of visual disturbances.

Potential side effects: As with any surgery, there is an implicit risk, whether or not the IOL is implanted. The complications of the IOL implantation surgery ranges from minor side effects (usually temporary) to serious complications. Patients with previous illnesses or disorders (such as chronic infections of the eye or eyelids, or diabetes) may present a higher risk of complications. Temporary surgical complications include, but are not limited to, reactions to medications such as irritation or mild allergic response, bleeding, redness, itching of the eye, sensitivity to light, swelling, Corneal edema (swelling of the cornea), problems with the iris, cell growth in the IOL, and an increase temporary eye pressure. There is a small risk of needing further surgical treatment (such as IOL replacement implanted by a different one or surgery to improve vision) after the implantation of the initial IOL.

A toric IOL corrects astigmatism when it is placed in the correct position within the eye and remains in the intended position. If the IOL is not correctly positioned and does not remain in its intended position to correct astigmatism, you may experience visual distortions, where curved lines appear inclined or flat surfaces will appear curved. These visual distortions can make you dizzy.

References

1. AcrySof® IQ Vivity® IOL Directions for Use. 2. Alcon Data on file, 2019. 3. National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Eye Institute (NEI), Causes of Cataract. Accessed March 5, 2020. Available at: https://www.nei.nih.gov/learn-about-eye-health/eye-conditions-and-diseases/cataracts/causes-cataract . 4. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Vision Health Initiative. Accessed March 5, 2020. Available at: https://www.cdc.gov/visionhealth/basics/ced/index.htm . 5. Cleveland Clinic, Cataracts. Accessed March 5, 2020. Available at: https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/diseases/8589-cataracts . 6. Mayo Clinic, Presbyopia. Accessed August 12, 2019. Available at: https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/presbyopia/symptoms-causes/syc-20363328 . 7. National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, Cataracts in Adults: Management. Accessed September 2020.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning more than seven decades, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people's lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 20,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with Eye Care Professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.ca. You can also connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE Alcon Canada

For further information: Lauren Hayes, [email protected], 416-805-2361