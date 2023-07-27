Alchemist Retracts News Release Announcing Acquisition of Aqueous Resources LLC

VANCOUVER, BC, July 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Alchemist Mining Incorporated (the "Company" or "Alchemist") (CSE: AMS) wishes to retract its news release dated July 27, 2023 announcing the closing (the "Closing") of its proposed securities exchange agreement dated June 13, 2023 (the "Securities Exchange Agreement") with Aqueous Resources LLC ("Aqueous"), a private arm's length limited liability company based in Denver, Colorado, USA (the "Transaction"), whereby, upon Closing, Aqueous will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. The news release was issued in error, however the parties continue to work towards Closing and intend to do so shortly.

Aqueous Limited Liability Company

Aqueous, a company existing under the laws of the State of Colorado, is the sole owner of patent pending technology for an electro-pressure membrane process and method for recovery and concentration of lithium chloride from aqueous sources (the "Technology"), and has built a complete pilot system for pre-treating, concentrating, and processing lithium enriched continental brines using their proprietary process in their laboratory facility in Denver. On May 18, 2023, Aqueous received USD$250,000 from the Advanced Industries Early-Stage Capital and Retention Grant, a grant made through the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade, designed to help Colorado-based advanced industries technology businesses develop and commercialize advanced technologies. Aqueous also received USD$1,300,000 from the U.S. Department of Energy on July 10 2023. For details on the grant from the U.S. Department of Energy, see the Company's press release of July 12, 2023.

Summary of the Transaction

Pursuant to the terms of the Securities Exchange Agreement, Alchemist has agreed to acquire all of the outstanding membership interests (collectively, the "Membership Interests") of Aqueous inconsideration for an aggregate of 17,500,000 common shares (each, a "Share") in the capital of the Company, on a pro rata basis, to the members of Aqueous (the "Members") at a deemed price equal to $0.52 per Share. Upon Closing, in accordance with the terms of conditions of the Securities Exchange Agreement, Fredrik Klaveness is intended to be appointed as a director to Alchemist's board. Following the appointment of Mr. Klaveness, Alchemist's board is intended to consist of Scott Taylor, Eric Boehnke, Jennie Choboter and Fredrik Klaveness.

Fredrik Klaveness , Director

Mr. Klaveness is a private investor with broad experience in building emerging growth companies, particularly within oil & gas services and technology, renewable energy and cleantech. He has 25 years' experience managing investment portfolios with a focus on early-stage growth opportunities, working closely with a variety of ventures to accelerate their development, growth and value realization. As a Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of NLB Water LLC since 2016, Mr. Klaveness is part of a team dedicated to building a comprehensive water treatment technology and recycling services provider for the US on-shore oil & gas industry through innovative and environmentally responsible solutions that reduce costs, minimize waste streams and protect the environment. Mr. KIaveness holds a BSBA from the University of Denver and an MBA from Colombia Business School.

In connection with the Transaction, 1,000,000 Shares are anticipated to be issued to an eligible finder (the "Finder") at a deemed price of $0.47 per Share as a finder's fee in consideration for the Finder's services in facilitating the identification of the Transaction between Alchemist and Aqueous. It is anticipated that the finder's fee will be paid on Closing.

Following the Closing of the Transaction, Alchemist is expected to have 80,155,976 Shares issued and outstanding, of which approximately 76.9% of the Shares are held by the current shareholders of Alchemist and approximately 21.8% are held by the former Members. No change of control or creation of a new control person occurred to Alchemist as a result of the Transaction.

Voluntary Lock-Up

On Closing, the Shares to be issued to the Members in exchange for their respective Membership Interests will be subject to a voluntary escrow with such Shares to be released as follows: (a) 10% of the Shares released on Closing; and (b) 15% of the Shares released every six (6) months thereafter.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to the account or benefit of a U.S. person absent an exemption from the registration requirements of such Act.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Scott Taylor - CEO

