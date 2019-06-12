Albuquerque follows its December 2018 order to New Flyer with a second order for ten additional sixty-foot Xcelsior buses

ST. CLOUD, MN, June 12, 2019 /CNW/ - (TSX: NFI) New Flyer of America Inc. ("New Flyer"), a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. ("NFI"), one of the world's largest independent global bus manufacturers, today announced that the City of Albuquerque and the City of Albuquerque Transit Department (collectively "ABQ RIDE") have executed an option for an additional ten clean-diesel, sixty-foot Xcelsior® heavy-duty transit buses (20 equivalent units or "EUs"). This second order is in addition to the ten clean-diesel, sixty-foot Xcelsior buses ordered in December 2018. Options for an additional ten Xcelsior sixty-foot buses remain on the contract.

This bus rapid transit ("BRT") order will be used to enhance ABQ RIDE's new Albuquerque Rapid Transit ("ART") project with five-door, 132-passenger buses specifically designed for high capacity transit, providing full accessibility and efficient entry and exit through level platform-to-bus boarding.

"We are very proud to receive this additional order from Albuquerque in support of their ABQ RIDE service built to reduce urban congestion with high capacity BRT buses," said Chris Stoddart, President, New Flyer of America. "New Flyer is the only manufacturer in North America to offer a 5-door articulated heavy-duty transit bus which is a perfect fit for this unique ABQ RIDE service."

ABQ RIDE is the local transit agency serving Albuquerque, New Mexico. It is the state's largest public transportation system providing over 13 million passenger trips each year, with new ART routes anticipated to commence operation in 2019. Once operational, the ART will deliver quick and efficient bus service, offering increased dependability and timeliness for passengers and using dedicated lanes to boost the frequency of bus operation.

New Flyer has deployed more five-door, sixty-foot BRT buses than any other manufacturer in North America. It has over 30 years' experience manufacturing high-capacity BRT buses, with over 7,000 delivered since 1988, offering the Xcelsior BRT bus with widest range of drive systems in North America.

About NFI

With over 8,900 team members operating from more than 50 facilities across ten countries, NFI is a leading independent global bus manufacturer providing a comprehensive suite of mass transportation solutions under brands: New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), MCI® (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI buses and motor coaches incorporate the widest range of drive systems available including: clean diesel, natural gas, diesel-electric hybrid, and zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell). It also supports infrastructure development through New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions™, a service dedicated to providing safe and reliable charging and mobility solutions. In total, NFI now supports over 105,000 buses and coaches currently in service around the world. For the fiscal year ended December 30, 2018, NFI posted revenues of US$2.5 billion. NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. News and information are available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.arbocsv.com, www.alexander-dennis.com, and www.nfi.parts.

About New Flyer

New Flyer is North America's heavy-duty transit bus leader and offers the most advanced product line under the Xcelsior® and Xcelsior CHARGE™ brands. It also offers infrastructure development through New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions™, a service dedicated to providing safe, sustainable, and reliable charging and mobility solutions. New Flyer actively supports over 41,000 heavy-duty transit buses (New Flyer, NABI, and Orion) currently in service, of which 7,300 are powered by electric motors and battery propulsion and 1,600 are zero-emission. Further information is available at www.newflyer.com.

