Albumedix extends research collaboration with Cobra Biologics to optimize viral vector manufacturing

NOTTINGHAM, United Kingdom and KEELE, United Kingdom, April 28, 2021 /CNW/ -- Albumedix Ltd. ('Albumedix'), an emerging leader in the enablement of advanced therapies and recognized global leader in recombinant human albumin (rHA) has today announced an extension to its research collaboration with Cobra Biologics, the gene therapy division of Cognate BioServices, a Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. company. The research collaboration focuses on process optimization and stability enhancement in scale-up manufacturing of AAV and lentiviral vectors through Albumedix' proprietary recombinant human albumin-based product.

Additionally, the collaboration aims to advance both up-stream and down-stream processing of AAV and lentiviral vector manufacturing, including formulation development for long-term stability.

The advanced therapy space is a fast-moving industry with new innovative and transformative therapies entering the clinic every day. To increase the chance of success and broaden patient availability of these therapies, there is a growing need to ensure robust, scalable and economically viable production.

Since 2019, Cobra Biologics and Albumedix have jointly been engaged in work on optimizing viral vector manufacturing and production to improve quality and productivity for gene therapy and vaccine developers. The current collaboration is an extension of the 2019 research collaboration agreement and contemplates that both companies further solidify their commitment to a shared goal of enabling advanced therapy and biopharmaceutical developers to reach patients worldwide with more scalable therapies.

Jonas Skjødt Møller, CEO, Albumedix, commented: "We are delighted to have found a research partner in Cobra, who are as committed as we are in applying enabling innovation to push the industry forward. With a mission to empower excellence in advanced therapies, we invest and partner to be at the scientific forefront, and we look forward to further combine our in-house expertise and unique stability enhancing benefits of our recombinant human albumin with Cobra's viral vector production platform."

Dr Daniel Smith, Executive Director of Global Cell & Gene Therapy Portfolio, Charles River said: "Viral vector manufacturing presents a challenge for gene therapy and vaccine developers. This collaboration agreement aims to improve the manufacturing of viral vectors through a combination of our own expertise alongside that of Albumedix and in particular their recombinant human albumin products. We are excited to embark on this research project with Albumedix to optimize viral vector manufacturing to ensure supply can meet the growing demand of gene therapies."

SOURCE Albumedix Ltd.

For further information: Albumedix Media Enquiries: Sian Gilfillan, [email protected], 07586571072