Albertan Organizations Hold a Press Conference Urging the Provincial Government to Implement a Robust Climate Plan

CALGARY, AB, April 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Climate Plan Alberta has collected signatures from 60 Albertan organizations who agree that the provincial government needs to implement a robust climate plan.

Several organizations will join Climate Plan Alberta on April 21, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., MDT in front of the McDougall Centre in Calgary to host a press conference.

This conference will spread awareness about Climate Plan Alberta, highlight that most Albertans are concerned about climate change, and urge the Government of Alberta to implement a robust and credible climate plan.

This is keenly relevant given the government's recent release of a proposed climate plan.

Albertans Care

According to polling by Janet Brown Opinion Research, two-thirds of Albertans favour getting to net zero emissions by 2050. Here is what some Climate Plan Alberta signatories had to say:

"As a strong proponent of climate change initiatives, Utility Network & Partners Inc. ("UTILITYnet") is proud to support Climate Plan Alberta. Our first steps towards addressing climate change began 25 years ago, and continue today through our Solar Club™." - Darren Chu, Program Development Manager at UTILITYnet.

"As a micro-brewer reliant on local ingredients to create our products, we recognize the importance of action on Climate Change, and advocate for the creation of policies that will protect our environment and natural resources for future generations." - {theoretically} Brewing Company Ltd

"Alberta Wilderness Association signed on to Climate Plan Alberta because climate change threatens to impact wilderness ecosystems and wildlife across Alberta and beyond, which will mean consequences for the daily lives of everyday Albertans, as well as all of the work we do at AWA." - Phillip Meintzer, Conservation Specialist at Alberta Wilderness Association

What the Government is Doing Right

The Government of Alberta, which accepts the science behind climate change, has already implemented climate change prevention initiatives.

The government has set up infrastructure which facilitates the Clean Energy Improvement Program run by municipalities from Canmore and Calgary, up to Athabasca and Grande Prairie. They also have plans to reduce methane production by 45 per cent by 2025 and have big plans for a new hydrogen industry.

Climate Plan Alberta's founder, Roger Gagne believes we should keep this momentum going.

"The provincial government is doing some things right, but we can do much better. There is a wide swath of Albertans who recognize the worsening climate crisis, the energy transition accelerating across the globe, and who know that we can't move forward with plans built on what worked in the past. They know that we need urgent action, and cooperation where previously there has been conflict."

About Climate Plan Alberta

Climate Plan Alberta's goal is not to prescribe a detailed climate plan. The Pembina Institute, which the Albertan government referred to as an expert source, has already made recommendations .

Climate Plan Alberta is simply uniting Albertan organizations who are urging the provincial government to implement such a plan.

Join this non-partisan initiative at www.climateplanalberta.ca .

SOURCE Climate Plan Alberta

For further information: For Media Inquiries: Jenna Wenkoff, [email protected], 587-577-7878; Contact Information: Climate Plan Alberta, 1(587)832-4608, [email protected]