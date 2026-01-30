ALBERTA'S BIGGEST RV SALE AND SHOW RETURNS TO EDMONTON

EDMONTON, AB, Jan. 30, 2026 /CNW/ - The Edmonton Expo Centre will transform into the ultimate destination for RV enthusiasts and outdoor lovers in Edmonton, as the 44th Annual Edmonton RV Adventure Sale and Show makes a comeback from February 5–8, 2026.

This four-day event will showcase Alberta's widest selection of RVs, outdoor lifestyle products, and exclusive deals from top dealers. Attendees can also enjoy interactive activities, thrilling shows, and expert advice to kickstart their next outdoor adventure.

"The Edmonton RV Adventure Sale and Show is a once-a-year opportunity for the RV community to come together and explore the RV lifestyle, all under one roof. From the latest models and special offers to fan-favourite entertainment like the SuperDogs, there is something for every family. We are also bringing back the Ask an Expert session, where attendees can get practical, one-on-one advice from seasoned professionals and leave confident about the road ahead," said Gerry Haracsi, Executive Vice President of the RVDA of Alberta.

Attendees can look forward to accessing the latest RV models with exclusive discounts and financing available on-site. Families can bring all children under 17 with them for free, provided they are supervised. Tickets are on sale now, starting at $10 for seniors and $12.50 for adults. RVers and outdoor lovers can visit rvda-alberta.org for tickets and more information.

About RVDA of Alberta

RVDA of Alberta is a non-profit organization representing over 180 members including recreation vehicle dealers, parts and service companies and other affiliated companies within Alberta. RVDA of Alberta has been hosting the RV Expo and Sale, now rebranded as The RV Adventure Sale and Show, for over 4 decades in Alberta to connect outdoor enthusiasts with the latest recreational vehicles and equipment at low prices. Visit rvda-alberta.org to learn more.

For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact: Shelly Hemmerling, RVDA Events Coordinator, Phone: 780-455-8562, Email: [email protected]