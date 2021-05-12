Alberta's Align Orthodontics Joins Canadian Orthodontic Partners' Peer Network

Canadian Orthodontic Partners ( www.canadianorthodonticpartners.com ) provides opportunities for orthodontists to develop through mentorships, continuing education, and collaboration with peers. Clinics within the network work together to evolve their practices.

TORONTO, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadian Orthodontic Partners (COP) has announced its new partnership with Align Orthodontics ' clinics in Edmonton and Sherwood Park, Alberta, along with orthodontists Dr. Paul Major, Dr. Karen Hesse, and Dr. Brian Nebbe, as well as their team of clinical professionals.

The COP platform provides administrative support to its clinics, so practitioners can focus on what's important: their patients. As a growing network of over 60 orthodontic practices across the country, COP is continually expanding Canadians' access to orthodontic treatment.

Anthony Milonas, CEO of COP, underlines the driving forces behind the network's mission: "We're building based on foundational values of expertise, spirit, and confidence. We see how orthodontics changes people's lives through renewed confidence and it's crucial that we are providing our communities with the best of the best. We seek out partners who share the same ethos, because we are a network and not just an organization; we work together to evolve our practices."



Indeed, these values form the cornerstones of Align Orthodontics, and nowhere is this more evident than within the story of its evolution. In addition to practicing orthodontics, Dr. Major is Professor and Chair of the School of Dentistry at the University of Alberta. Early on, he invited Dr. Hesse, one of his most promising students, to work with Align during the summer months of her undergrad. She then went on to complete her orthodontic training. Dr. Nebbe, originally from South Africa, completed his PhD in orthodontics at U of A under the supervision of Dr. Major — who convinced him to stay in Canada to practice in the field. Both star students were brought on as associates and, eventually, the three doctors became equal partners in the practice. Align Orthodontics has become well known for providing personalized orthodontic treatment and delivering confident, beautiful smiles to children, teens, and adults alike.

"COP facilitates and fosters relationships between doctors," says Dr. John McManaman, Founder and Chief Orthodontic Officer, COP. "Just as Dr. Major has done throughout his career, our network provides opportunities for associates to grow through mentorships, continuing education, and collaboration with peers. The Align Team is a testament to the value of having mutual trust and confidence in one another, and we are so excited to bring them on as our partners in care."

"Joining forces with the COP network will allow us to uphold the quality of orthodontic treatment that our patients have come to expect from Align," says Dr. Major. "We are looking forward to evergreening our back-end systems and tapping into the various resources available. When we met with the COP team, it was clear to us that this partnership was the logical next step for our clinics' development."

Headquartered in Toronto, COP is the largest orthodontics-focused specialty dental support organization ("SDSO") in Canada. Through leading-edge technology, ongoing training, and sharing of best practices, the network is focused on creating a unique success model that sets out high-quality standards while leaving room to embrace evolving methodologies and new ideas.

Adds Dr. McManaman, "We are committed to elevating orthodontics as a practice and investing in the development of our doctors and our specialty."

Canadian Orthodontic Partners ( www.canadianorthodonticpartners.com ) runs support services for docbraces ( www.docbraces.com ) — its national network of community-based clinics — so the clinic teams can deliver personalized orthodontic treatment and build confidence in their patients, one beautiful smile at a time. By supporting the day-to-day administrative functions of each practice, COP empowers and encourages its clinic teams and doctors to focus their efforts on elevating patient care.

Orthodontist-founded and -led, the network values Trust, Learning, Confidence and Community. COP is committed to building a world-class culture where orthodontists want to practice, where team members want to work, and where patients want to visit. Through a national network that shares, collaborates, and learns together, the Canadian Orthodontic Partners Vision is to become the icon of orthodontic excellence in Canada.

