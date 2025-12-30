Alberta Federation of Agriculture Announces 2026 Annual General Meeting and Reaffirms Renewed Mission and Advocacy Focus

January 29, 2026 -- AFA Annual General Meeting Camrose, Alberta | Hybrid (In-Person & Virtual)

CAMROSE, AB, Dec. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - The Alberta Federation of Agriculture (AFA) is pleased to announce its 2026 Annual General Meeting (AGM), taking place on Thursday, January 29, 2026, at the Camrose Regional Exhibition. The AGM will be offered in a hybrid format, allowing members to attend both in person and virtually.

The day will begin with an informal meet and greet and light lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.. The formal AGM will run from 1:00 p.m. until approximately 3:00 p.m.

"This AGM is about reconnecting with our members, sharing the work we've been doing on their behalf, and setting a clear course forward," said Aaron Stein, Executive Director of AFA. "We've made meaningful progress this year, and this meeting is an opportunity to reflect, engage, and continue building momentum together."

A Renewed Mission and Strong Provincial Voice

Over the past year, AFA has adopted a renewed Mission, Vision, and set of Core Values that reinforce its role as Alberta's united, general farm voice and guide its advocacy and governance moving forward.

Mission

The Alberta Federation of Agriculture is the united voice of Alberta's farmers, ranchers, and agricultural producers. We champion sustainable growth, responsible land use, innovation, and producer protection by developing cross-sector policies and advocating on behalf of our members. Through collaboration, leadership, and a deep commitment to the future of farming, we work to ensure a strong, resilient, and profitable agricultural sector in Alberta.

Vision

To be the leading voice and trusted advocate for Alberta's agricultural producers--recognized for driving sustainable innovation, protecting producer interests, and shaping a thriving, respected agricultural future for generations to come.

Tagline

"Your Voice. Your Future. Our Agriculture."

Core Values

AFA's work is grounded in a member-first commitment, integrity in advocacy, stewardship of the land, innovation and growth, unity across Alberta agriculture, and the resilience and hard work that define Alberta's farmers and ranchers.

"These principles reflect what we hear directly from producers across the province," added Stein. "They ensure that AFA remains focused, credible, and effective in advocating for the long-term success of Alberta agriculture."

Advocacy and Engagement on Behalf of Members

In 2025, AFA advanced a strong advocacy and policy agenda on behalf of its members, including work on:

Business Risk Management (BRM) modernization

Labour access and improvements to the Temporary Foreign Worker program

Further building out of Alberta Bio-Fuel Production and Agri-Food Production Capacity

CGC Appointment of a Western Canadian Producer

Emergency use of Strychnine for Richardson Ground Squirrel control

As part of this work, AFA leadership recently traveled to Ottawa to engage directly with federal ministers, officials, and national stakeholders, ensuring Alberta producers' priorities were clearly represented at the national level. "Our presence in Ottawa reinforced that Alberta producers need practical, solutions-based policy," said Stein. "AFA will continue to be firm, constructive, and collaborative in advancing our members' interests."

AGM Participation

All AFA members are encouraged to attend the AGM, participate in discussion, and take part in the governance of the organization. Additional details, including registration links, virtual access information, and the full AGM agenda, will be circulated in advance. Registration is available via telephone at (403) 789-9151 or online at https://afaonline.ca/2026-agm-registration

Additionally, we will be looking to revise one of our By-Laws, specifically around membership classes and voting for those classes, aligning producer voting and governance.

Event Details at a Glance

Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026

Thursday, January 29, 2026 Location: Camrose Regional Exhibition, Camrose, AB

Camrose Regional Exhibition, Camrose, AB Format: In-person and virtual (with call in)

In-person and virtual (with call in) Meet & Greet with Light Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. AGM: 1:00 p.m. ~3:00 p.m. (including President & Executive Director Presentations)

