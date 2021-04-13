Alberta Family of Brewpubs Release New Beer to Support First Responders

CALGARY, AB, April 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Last Best Brewing & Distilling (Calgary), Campio Brewing Co. (Edmonton), Banff Ave Brewing Co., and Jasper Brewing Co., a family of brewpubs across Alberta have come together to release their first ever charity collaboration brew to honour and support Alberta's first responders. First Call is an approachable blood orange IPA featuring notes of tangerine, grapefruit and lime, with a blood orange twist. The name First Call is a reminder of the integral work of first responders – the first call you make on your worst day, and a playful twist on the term "last call."

The events of 2020 and the global pandemic continue to shine a light on the difficulties first responders face every day. "Our first responders have been silent heroes throughout these challenging times," says Adam Snelling, Operations Manager for Bearhill. "We want to do what we can to demonstrate our support and honour their invaluable impact in our communities."

To show their gratitude and support for the tireless work of Alberta's first responders, the four brewpubs came together with industry partners Canada Malting, Country Malt Group, Field & Forge Brewing Co., and Precision Label Ltd. to raise awareness and say thank you in the best way they know how – by brewing a beer.

Funds from every sale of First Call will be donated to support systems that directly serve Alberta's first responders, including $2.50 from each 4-pack going to Legacy Place Society, an emotional support service for first responders. Additionally, a portion of proceeds from draught sales at each brewpub will help a local charity in each community.

First Call is now available for purchase at each brewpub and at liquor stores across Alberta.

About Bearhill:

Founded in 2005, our mission has always been to create a beer culture inspired by community; one of locally produced craft beer and spirits that belong to the community who drinks them. Jasper Brewing Co. (2005), Banff Ave Brewing Co. (2010), Last Best Brewing & Distilling (2014), and Campio Brewing Co. (2018) combine to tell the 'Albeerta' story in Western Canada. Bearhill continues to grow into an exciting family of brewpubs and craft retail products that reflect the communities they are proud to be a part of.

