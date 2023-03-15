Albert Labs Validates Global Supply Chain for Controlled Substances

VANCOUVER, BC, March 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Albert Labs International Corp. (CSE: ABRT) (FSE: VB50), the "Company" or "Albert Labs"), a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company bringing innovative prescription medicines to patients with unmet mental health needs, is pleased to announce the validation of their controlled substance supply chain through the successful global distribution of its psilocybin-based KRN Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

Albert Labs have successfully distributed their proprietary KRN API from their Health Canada licensed laboratory in Vancouver. Only very few companies have the ability to globally distribute controlled substances of this classification, Schedule 1. This now enables the API to be used as part of their pre-clinical studies at its Infarmed licensed laboratory in Porto, Portugal. This distribution follows an extensive research and development programme allowing for the production and scaling of highly potent yields of its KRN API, for which IP protection has been achieved, using bioreactor technology to ensure the efficient and economical manufacture of its mycelium derived pharmaceutical product.

The company is nearing completion of their KRN-101 pre-clinical studies, which includes full analytical profiling, in-vivo, and in-vitro studies, allowing the medicine to be used in its first, in-human studies in Melbourne, Australia due to begin in Q2 2023.

Dr. Michael Raymont, CEO of Albert Labs: "Validating our supply chain across two of our jurisdictions, North America and Europe, marks a valuable milestone in our operational program. We have demonstrated our ability to distribute KRN-101, a schedule 1 substance, to global, licensed facilities, and this achievement advances our progress by establishing the viability of our supply chain as we prepare for our first-in-human studies."

Business of Albert Labs International Corp.

Albert Labs is a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company bringing innovative prescription medicines to patients with unmet mental health needs. Its team of experts leverage advanced culture technology and natural extraction, coupled with a comprehensive regulatory approach, to accelerate the development of mental health drugs, for which the needs are both urgent and unmet. Albert Labs looks to develop solutions through an approved, fast track clinical pathway focusing on Real World Evidence (RWE). RWE studies are an increasingly recognised clinical route, heavily used in oncology and recently, in the successful development of COVID-19 vaccines.

Through collaborations with research institutions, hospital centres and government agencies, Albert Labs uses existing clinical infrastructure to deliver and improve patient access to its treatment. Albert Labs' first drug target, KRN-101, is a potential solution for cancer-related anxiety, a market of over 15 million people with roughly 1 million new sufferers each year. From this initial focus, Albert Labs will address broader mental health concerns, reported to affect over a billion people worldwide.

The company's goal is to deliver effective medicines to those who suffer with their mental health in the shortest possible time without compromising safety and/or quality, while also providing significant returns to shareholders.

Albert Labs (CSE: ABRT) (FSE: VB50) is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) .

You can find more details about Albert Labs on our website here .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Albert Labs International Corp.

Dr. Michael Raymont

Chief Executive Officer, Chairman

