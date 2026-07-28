Albert Gelman Inc. Announces Restaurant Opportunity in Kingston, Ontario

KINGSTON, ON, July 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- Albert Gelman Inc., in its capacity as Proposal Trustee of 1382769 Ontario Limited and 1622356 Ontario Limited (the "Companies"), invites written offers to purchase the Companies' assets comprising of two franchised restaurant operations located in Kingston, Ontario. The opportunity includes a Kelsey's Restaurant located at 650 Gardiners Road and a Montana's Restaurant located at 630 Gardiners Road. The restaurants operate from adjacent locations within Kingston's established retail corridor near the RioCan Centre and are being marketed as a combined acquisition opportunity. All offers will be considered on an individual basis as and when received and must be submitted no later than August 20, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. (Ottawa time). Additional information may be obtained from the Proposal Trustee. Access to detailed due diligence materials will be provided upon execution of a confidentiality agreement.

SOURCE Albert Gelman Inc.

For further information, please contact: Adam Sabba, Email: [email protected], Phone: 437-371-2894