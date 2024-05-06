Alat boosts sustainable manufacturing capabilities with the launch of Electrification and AI Infrastructure business

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 6, 2024 /CNW/ -- Alat, a PIF company focused on transforming global industries (electronics and industrials) and creating a world-class manufacturing hub in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, today announced at the Milken Institute Conference in Los Angeles, USA, the launch of two new business units - Electrification and AI Infrastructure. The two business units will address unprecedented global demand for AI infrastructure and the urgent need to support global energy transition by strengthening electricity grid technology.

Electrification is a key goal for Alat to not only strengthen grid technology for robust and increased use of technology, but also as the growth of electricity grows exponentially, with electricity being the key energy produced by solar, wind and hydrogen clean energy to power industrial processes. By combining Saudi Arabia's rich resources of solar energy and other clean energy sources with electric powered industrial systems, Alat intends to manufacture solutions that will contribute significantly to the global energy transition and the decarbonization of industry.

The Electrification business unit will focus on transmission and distribution technologies. It will also include the connection of renewable energy sources to the grid and latest technologies for gas and hydrogen generation and compression.

The AI Infrastructure business unit is focused on technology necessary for AI capabilities and encompasses network and communications equipment, servers, data center networking equipment, data centre storage, industrial edge servers, and industry 4.0 computing. The adoption of AI in combination with other industry 4.0 technologies including robotics, will enable a leap forward in smart manufacturing and the creation of intelligent factories. The AI Infrastructure Business Unit will not only manufacture solutions for Alat customers but will also contribute to Alat's advanced technology goals.

Amit Midha, Global CEO at Alat, said: "I am pleased to announce these two exciting new divisions as they will make a significant contribution to Alat's overall strategic goal of developing an advanced, sustainable future for industry.

The global electrification market size reached USD 73.64 billion in 2022 and it is expected to hit around USD 172.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.91% between 2023 and 2032. The global AI Infrastructure market is experiencing remarkable growth, projected to reach a staggering US$460.5 billion by 2033, with a compelling CAGR of 28.3% over the decade. This growth is fueled by the increasing adoption of AI technologies across various industries, as organizations recognize the potential of AI to drive innovation, enhance decision-making processes, and automate tasks.

The launch of these business units is driven by global trends for energy-efficient computing, to mitigate the environmental impact of large-scale data processing and renewable energy integration by leveraging renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, and hydroelectric power into data centers and computing facilities. In addition, the future of AI infrastructure entails the design and construction of green data centers that prioritize energy efficiency, sustainability, and environmental responsibility. AI infrastructure also intersects with electrification efforts in transportation, particularly in the development of autonomous vehicles and electric mobility solutions. AI-powered transportation systems leverage data analytics, machine learning algorithms, and sensor technologies to optimize route planning, traffic management, and vehicle performance, contributing to the widespread adoption of electric vehicles and reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

AI plays a crucial role in optimizing the operation and management of electric grids, enabling utilities to improve efficiency, reliability, and sustainability. AI-driven grid optimization solutions leverage advanced analytics, predictive modeling, and real-time control algorithms to balance supply and demand, integrate renewable energy sources, and enhance grid resilience in the face of disruptions or fluctuations.

Alat, a gold sponsor at the Milken Institute Conference in Los Angeles, USA, now has nine business units focused on sustainable technology manufacturing. Alat will invest US$100 billion by 2030 across these business units to develop key partnerships and build advanced manufacturing capabilities in Saudi Arabia to bring jobs and economic diversification to the Kingdom.

About Alat

Alat is a company focused on transforming global industries (electronics and industrials) and creating a world class manufacturing hub in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia powered by clean energy to build a better tomorrow. Alat will deliver sustainable manufacturing to help global companies reduce their emissions and move towards carbon zero manufacturing. Alat, a PIF company, is an essential enabler of the Vision 2030 goals for economic diversification, industrial development, innovation, and job creation.

Alat´s primary goal is to ensure that global companies set up sustainable manufacturing solutions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, benefitting from abundant green energy resources, the country´s unique geolocation and its investments in technology. Initially its key strategic business areas will be semiconductors, smart devices, smart buildings, smart appliances, smart health, advanced industrials and next gen infrastructure technologies. For more information visit www.alat.com

