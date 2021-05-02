Alaska to Alberta Railway Development Corporation (A2A Rail) Statement on Bridging Finance Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC, May 2, 2021 /CNW/ - The Alaska to Alberta Railway Development Corporation was disappointed to learn of the allegations against Bridging Finance and its principals. The Corporation is a client of Bridging Finance, as are many others. A2A Rail learned of these allegations through media reports and will be cooperating fully with relevant authorities in their investigation of Bridging Finance.

A2A Rail remains committed to its mission of working hand-in-hand with all partners who share our vision of connecting communities and creating a new gateway for economic growth, trade, and transportation through Canada's Northwest.

