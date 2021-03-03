Alaris Announces Completion of $85 Million Bought Deal Offering

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES. FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAW./

CALGARY, AB, March 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust ("Alaris" or the "Trust") is pleased to announce the completion of its previously announced bought deal short-form prospectus offering (the "Offering") of trust units of the Trust ("Trust Units"). The Offering was conducted through a syndicate of underwriters co-led by Acumen Capital Finance Partners Limited, Cormark Securities Inc., CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial Inc. and RBC Capital Markets (collectively, the "Underwriters"). The Offering consisted of 5,312,500 Trust Units issued at a price of $16.00 per Trust Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $85.0 million.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to repay outstanding indebtedness under Alaris' credit facility, including amounts recently drawn to fund investments of US$66.0 million and US$22.5 million into Brown & Settle Investments, LLC ("B&S") and 3E, LLC ("3E") respectively (together the "B&S and 3E Investments"), which cumulatively is expected to add approximately US$10.7 million ($13.6 million) of revenue and US$4.1 million ($5.2 million) of net cash from operating activities. Following the closing of the Offering and considering the financial impact from the recently closed B&S and 3E Investments, Alaris estimates its Run Rate Payout Ratio to be between 65% and 70%.

About the Trust:

Alaris, through its subsidiaries, provides alternative financing to private companies ("Partners") in exchange for distributions, dividends or interest (collectively, "Partner Distributions") with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for distribution payments to its unitholders. Partner Distributions are adjusted annually based on the percentage change of a "top-line" financial performance measure such as gross margin or same store sales and rank in priority to the owner's common equity position.

Non-IFRS Measures

The term Run Rate Payout Ratio is a financial measure used in this news release that is not a standard measure under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The Trust's method of calculating Run Rate Payout Ratio may differ from the methods used by other issuers. Therefore, the Trust's Run Rate Payout Ratio may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

Run Rate Payout Ratio refers to Alaris' total distribution per unit expected to be paid over the next twelve months divided by the estimated net cash from operating activities per unit that Alaris expects to generate over the same twelve month period (after giving effect to the impact of all information disclosed as of the date of this report).

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of "safe harbor" provisions under applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this news release may be forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, management's expectations, intentions and beliefs concerning: repayment of outstanding indebtedness under Alaris' credit facility; the financial impact of the B&S and 3E Investments, and the impact on Alaris' revenue and net cash from operating activities, and Alaris' Run Rate Payout Ratio and the impact of the B&S and 3E Investments thereon. Many of these statements can be identified by words such as "believe", "expects", "will", "intends", "projects", "anticipates", "estimates", "continues" or similar words or the negative thereof. Any forward-looking statements herein which constitute a financial outlook or future-oriented financial information (collectively, "FOFI"), including the impact on Run Rate Payout Ratio, revenue, and net cash from operating activities were approved by management as of the date hereof and have been included to provide an understanding of Alaris' financial performance and are subject to the same risks and assumptions disclosed herein. There can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which these forward-looking statements are based will occur.

By their nature, forward-looking statements require Alaris to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Assumptions about the performance of the Canadian and U.S. economies over the next 24 months and how that will affect Alaris' business and that of its Partners (including, without limitation, the ongoing impact of COVID-19) are material factors considered by Alaris management when setting the outlook for Alaris. Key assumptions include, but are not limited to, assumptions that: the Canadian and U.S. economies will begin to recover from the ongoing economic downturn created by the response to COVID-19 within the next twelve months, interest rates will not rise in a material way over the next 12 to 24 months, that those Alaris Partners detrimentally affected by COVID-19 will recover from the pandemic's impact and return to their current operating environments, following a recovery from the COVID-19 impact, the businesses of the majority of our Partners will continue to grow, more private companies will require access to alternative sources of capital and that Alaris will have the ability to raise required equity and/or debt financing on acceptable terms. Management of Alaris has also assumed that the Canadian and U.S. dollar trading pair will remain in a range of approximately plus or minus 15% of the current rate over the next 6 months. In determining expectations for economic growth, management of Alaris primarily considers historical economic data provided by the Canadian and U.S. governments and their agencies as well as prevailing economic conditions at the time of such determinations.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and should not be read as guarantees or assurances of future performance. The actual results of the Trust and the Partners could materially differ from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of certain risk factors, including, but not limited to: the use of proceeds from the Offering as described herein may change; how many Partners will be impacted by the COVID-19 and the extent of such impact; the ability of our Partners and, correspondingly, Alaris to meet performance expectations for 2021 and beyond as a result of COVID-19 or otherwise; any change in the senior lenders under the Alaris' credit facility outlook for Alaris' business; management's ability to assess and mitigate the impacts of COVID-19; the dependence of Alaris on the Partners; reliance on key personnel; general economic conditions, including the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on the Canadian, U.S. and global economies; failure to complete or realize the anticipated benefit of Alaris' financing arrangements with the Partners; a failure of the Trust or any Partners to obtain required regulatory approvals on a timely basis or at all; changes in legislation and regulations and the interpretations thereof; risks relating to the Partners and their businesses, including, without limitation, a material change in the operations of a Partner or the industries they operate in; inability to close additional Partner contributions in a timely fashion, or at all; a change in the ability of the Partners to continue to pay Alaris' distributions; a change in the unaudited information provided to the Trust; a failure of a Partner (or Partners) to realize on their anticipated growth strategies; a failure to achieve resolutions for outstanding issues with Partners on terms materially in line with management's expectations or at all; and a failure to realize the benefits of any concessions or relief measures provided by Alaris to any Partner or to successfully execute an exit strategy for a Partner where desired. Additional risks that may cause actual results to vary from those indicated are discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" in the Trust's Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019, which is filed under the Trust's profile at www.sedar.com and on its website at www.alarisequitypartners.com.

Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of forward-looking statements, including FOFI, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, based on information in Alaris' possession as of the date hereof, may prove to be imprecise. In addition, there are a number of factors that could cause Alaris' actual results, performance or achievement to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward looking statements and FOFI, or if any of them do so occur, what benefits the Trust will derive therefrom. As such, undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements, including FOFI. The Trust has included the forward-looking statements and FOFI in order to provide readers with a more complete perspective on Alaris' future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The forward-looking statements, including FOFI, contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Alaris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, including FOFI, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

