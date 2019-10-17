Alan Shapiro and Tammi Shapiro, Trustees of the Alan and Tammi Shapiro Community Property Trust, Acquire Position in OjO Electric Corp. (formerly Arcturus Ventures Inc.)

/FOR DISSEMINATION IN CANADA AND OVER CANADIAN NEWS SERVICES ONLY/

CALIFORNIA, Oct. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Alan Shapiro and Tammi Shapiro, Trustees of the Alan and Tammi Shapiro Community Property Trust, of 16875 Calle de Sarah, Pacific Palisades, California, USA 90272 (the "Acquiror") announced today that on October 16, 2019 the Acquiror acquired 35,000 preferred shares of the series entitled "Multiple Voting Shares" (the "Acquired Shares") of OjO Electric Corp. (the "Issuer"). The Acquired Shares were acquired pursuant to a business combination transaction (the "Business Combination") involving OjO Electric, LLC ("OjO") and the Issuer, pursuant to which, among other things, the Acquiror contributed to the Issuer 35,000 Common A Units of OjO (the "Exchanged OjO Securities") in exchange for the Acquired Shares.

In connection with the Business Combination, the Acquiror acquired the Acquired Shares representing 25% of the issued and outstanding Multiple Voting Shares and approximately 22% of the outstanding voting rights attaching to all classes of voting securities of the Issuer.

Immediately before the Business Combination, the Acquiror did not hold any securities in the Issuer. Immediately following completion of the Business Combination, the Acquiror acquired ownership and control over the Acquired Shares. The Acquired Shares represent 25% of the issued and outstanding Multiple Voting Shares representing approximately 22% of the outstanding voting rights attaching to all classes of voting securities of the Issuer.

The Exchanged OjO Securities contributed to the Issuer in consideration for the Acquired Shares have an indicative value of $0.76 per security.

The Acquired Shares are held by the Acquiror for investment purposes. However, depending on market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, trading prices of the Issuer's securities, the Issuer's business, financial condition and prospects and/or other relevant factors, the Acquiror may develop such plans or intentions in the future and, at such time, may from time to time acquire additional securities, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional securities or may continue to hold the Acquired Shares or other securities of the Issuer.

For further information: please contact: Darren Cross, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary of the Issuer, phone: (877) 557-1053, e-mail: darren@ojoelectric.com.