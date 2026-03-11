Alan reaches €785M in ARR and completes €100M funding round as it grows internationally, including in Canada

TORONTO, March 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Digital health company Alan announced today that it has completed a €100 million funding round, bringing the company's valuation to more than €5 billion.

The round follows a year of strong growth for Alan, which reached €785 million in annual recurring revenue in 2025 and achieved operational profitability in France, its largest market.

The round was led by Index Ventures through its growth fund, with participation from Belfius, Greenoaks, Kaaf Investments and SH Capital, alongside several individual investors including Shopify CEO Tobi Lütke and Wealthsimple co-founder and CEO Mike Katchen.

Alan continues to grow internationally, including in Canada where the company launched in early 2025. Alan is now licensed nationwide and currently serves more than 1,600 members across the country.

The company operates from Toronto and plans to expand to Montreal as it continues to grow its Canadian team.

Canada's employee health benefits market has seen little change in decades, leaving many employers with plans that are often difficult for employees to understand and use. Alan was built to simplify that experience by bringing health insurance, care and prevention programs together in one place.

Through a single app, employees can understand their coverage, submit claims quickly and access everyday health services designed to help them stay healthy. The platform also includes prevention programs that support areas such as mental health, physical activity and overall wellbeing.

Early Canadian customers include Rates.ca and Venn, which use Alan to support the health and wellbeing of their teams.

"Canada is an important long-term market for Alan," said Jean-Charles Samuelian-Werve, co-founder and CEO of Alan. "Employers and employees here are looking for a simpler way to access and use their health benefits. We believe there is a real opportunity to bring a more transparent and accessible approach to healthcare in Canada."

Alan is continuing to hire in Canada and plans to expand the services available through its platform, including additional health services and more flexible benefits options for employers.

About Alan

Alan is the health partner for modern companies, offering a digital approach to health and well-being. Founded in 2016, Alan combines health insurance, prevention, and care services in a single platform designed to simplify healthcare for employers and their teams. The company serves more than one million members across France, Belgium, Spain, and Canada and works with more than 37,000 companies.

