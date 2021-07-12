Alagem Capital Group & Cain International Announce Historic Joint Venture "One Beverly Hills"

"We are proud to be partnering with Cain International. Our shared commitment to building a beautiful and an environmentally responsible project will resonate for generations," states Beny Alagem, CEO of Alagem Capital Group. "By combining elegant architecture with the most advanced technologies, we are defining development in a post-COVID world. One Beverly Hills is designed to reflect our Southern California lifestyle with deep, wide balconies and spacious, sunlight filled rooms. The green of the gardens extends up the buildings' facades, framing unobstructed views from the mountains to the Pacific. This project could only be built in Beverly Hills. It is a city I have a deep connection with and am committed to investing in. One Beverly Hills will change the way sustainability and healthy living is approached and sets the standard for future development."

"One Beverly Hills perfectly reflects our mission to create forward-thinking spaces that seamlessly bridge commercial space, residential life, and community," said Jonathan Goldstein, Cain International's CEO "Cain has made strategic investments across the U.S. in some of the most notable and iconic ground-up developments and we are excited to deliver a landmark project together with the Alagem Capital Group that will represent a new architectural gateway to the iconic city of Beverly Hills. The scale, visually stunning architecture, public realm and environmentally conscious design initiatives established throughout One Beverly Hills will set a new standard and will shape the future of development for decades to come."

Foster + Partners is leading the One Beverly Hills masterplan with Los Angeles based multi-disciplinary design firm RIOS overseeing landscape architecture. The award-winning studios are working together to establish a unique melding of buildings and landscape with well-being as the central focus. One Beverly Hills will seamlessly integrate the existing Beverly Hilton and Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills into a unified 17.5-acre site. The legendary Beverly Hilton will receive significant reinvestment to reflect the design of One Beverly Hills, with a new arrival drive and lobby area, ballroom upgrades, restyled pool and 36 new poolside cabana rooms. A new 38,000-square-foot conference center will have the most sophisticated technology and be enhanced with unique breakout areas that capitalize on the perfect Southern California weather. Joining the established hotels will be a new 10 story building that will include 42 all-suite guest accommodations, a fine dining restaurant and 37 shared ownership condominiums.

One Beverly Hills will include a private members club open to residents and a select number of non-residents looking for a level of service and amenities that rival the finest resorts around the world. Members will enjoy 130,000 square feet of calming space over three levels, divided into retreat, clubhouse and fitness areas. A luxurious wellness focused state of the art spa will be the central hub of the retreat, with the clubhouse home to various entertainment opportunities including a private restaurant, lounge, wine tasting room and cellar, screening rooms, and bowling alley, to name a few. The fitness area will offer a number of options for members at all levels of engagement including private training rooms, open cardio spaces, an indoor lap pool, indoor basketball and pickleball courts, as well as an outdoor fitness facility that allows members to enjoy the California sunshine.

Additionally, the two residential towers will maximize privacy and provide unobstructed views from the Pacific Ocean to the mountains beyond the famous Hollywood Hills sign. They will be the two tallest buildings in Beverly Hills, and merge with the gardens and Los Angeles Country Club landscapes by continuing the greenery up the facades. Their curving and receding forms, soft edges and oversized balconies mediate between private living and garden greenery, breaking down boundaries between indoor and outdoor living. These sophisticated homes will range between 2,000 – 16,000 square feet, feature 12-to-16-foot ceilings, designer kitchens with smart appliances and special technology for air, water, comfort, lighting and audio control. Floor to ceiling glass will open to oversized balconies up to 15 feet deep, with some residences including plunge pools on terraces and direct access from elevators. To further elevate the lifestyle of One Beverly Hills, all the residences will have access to luxury hotel services.

As the heart of One Beverly Hills, the Botanical Gardens will be a sustainable oasis of wellness, encouraging exploration and relaxation. Foster + Partners have ingeniously devised an elevated platform to be built from the western side of the property across to the Beverly Hilton to create the magnificent Botanical Gardens. This 8-acre haven will be dedicated to over 40 tree and 250 plant species from 13 different botanical regions of California and feature curated sculptures, water features, shaded seating areas, 2 miles of pathways and other amenities. Predominantly planted with water smart landscaping, the entire garden will be irrigated through an extensive greywater system. A community-based conservancy made up of One Beverly Hills residents, school and community leaders, and representatives of the hotels will oversee educational programming and operations.

Norman Foster, Founder and Executive Chairman, Foster + Partners, said, "In its beginnings, Beverly Hills was agricultural flat land – a green oasis that fed a growing urbanity. A century later, we have seized on this inspiration to create an organic architecture that merges with landscape, a large part of which is publicly accessible, creating a shared resource for the City. The richness of Californian culture owes much to its diversity of influences, which comes together with the urgent need for sustainability – particularly conservation and recycling of water for the greenery. We welcome the opportunity to create a holistic masterplan based on a green approach across the entire site."

"One Beverly Hills is a remarkable and revolutionary project, for not only Los Angeles but also the entire West Coast," said Mark Rios, Founder of RIOS. "To create inspiration and sustainability within the open spaces of the site, we looked to establish curated botanical collections influenced by the native landscape of California, which has a wealth of natural beauty for us to draw from. These diverse botanical experiences utilize sustainable systems, such as a combination of reclaimed and storm run-off generated water, to ensure the One Beverly Hills Botanical Gardens will be a horticulturally-rich terrain and lush escape and serve as a nexus of wellbeing for the local ecology, residents and visitors alike."

One Beverly Hills is invested in a sustainable future and committed to being the benchmark for environmental sustainability, bringing together multiple technologies to aggressively lower emissions and energy consumption. Glumac, the global sustainable building design and engineering firm, is coordinating the systems that aim to achieve LEED Platinum and WELL certifications. The buildings of One Beverly Hills will use a central geothermal system, harnessing the earth's constant soil temperature to efficiently create heat, hot water and reject heat for cooling without the use of gas. The system also reduces the number of cooling towers needed saving millions of gallons of water annually.

Using collected rainwater and recycled greywater, the extensive One Beverly Hills landscape will be 100% water sustainable. These steps will save millions of gallons of water a year. In an effort to support grid harmonization and safeguard local energy infrastructure, the project is designed with a significant centralized battery storage system, onsite photovoltaic array, and a chilled water thermal energy storage system. This will allow the project to be flexible in managing electrical demand by minimizing imported electricity in real time intervals when grid generation is composed of dirtier fuel sources. It will also be responsive to local & utility-level demand response events. The new 1.375 million square feet of buildings will be built from recycled, low embodied carbon and low toxicity materials. The space is also designed to promote multimodal mobility, encouraging walking, biking and alternative transportation, as well as offering extensive EV charging capabilities in the underground parking garage.

"Together with Beny Alagem, his team and partners at Cain International, we are steadfast in achieving our Triple Bottom Line sustainability goals balancing social, environmental and economic objectives to reach two globally recognized standards: LEED Platinum and WELL Certifications," said Nicole Isle, Chief Sustainability Strategist of Glumac. "Our mission is to establish One Beverly Hills as one of most environmentally conscious real estate development examples on the world stage, with healthy and intelligent buildings and open spaces."

Gensler, the world's largest architectural design firm, will serve as executive architect on the project.

One Beverly Hills is poised to provide Beverly Hills and Los Angeles County with a significant source of jobs, taxes, and revenue—generating nearly $1 billion a year in local spending. The historic development agreement with the City of Beverly Hills guarantees a $100 million Public Benefit Fee in addition to creating other revenue streams.

For more information and inquiries about One Beverly Hills, please visit www.onebeverlyhills.com .

About Alagem Capital Group

Alagem Capital Group is a holding company based in Beverly Hills, California established to pursue various investment opportunities. Alagem Capital Group is led by Beny Alagem, who serves as its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Alagem is an entrepreneur whose business activities have spanned a nearly four-decade career in such diverse industries as computers, telecommunications, technology, and real estate. Alagem Capital Group's current investment focus is in the real estate and hospitality industries.

About Cain International

Cain International is a privately held real estate investment firm operating in Europe and the United States. Since 2014, the company has invested over $5.9 billion into real estate debt and equity. Cain International also invests in lifestyle & leisure businesses that deliver experiences, services and amenities for modern consumers. Cain International is a partnership between its CEO, Jonathan Goldstein and Eldridge Industries. Cain International Advisers Limited, the firm's asset management and investment advisory division, is an SEC-registered investment adviser. Further information is available at www.cainint.com .

About Foster + Partners

Foster + Partners is a global studio for architecture, urbanism and design, rooted in sustainability, which was founded over fifty years ago in 1967 by Norman Foster. Since then, he and the team around him have established an international practice with a worldwide reputation for thoughtful and pioneering design. The studio integrates the skills of architecture with engineering, both structural and environmental, urbanism, interior and industrial design, model and film making, aeronautics and many more – its collegiate working environment is similar to a compact university. These diverse skills make it capable of tackling a wide range of projects, particularly those of considerable complexity and scale. The studio has established an international reputation with buildings such as the Hearst Headquarters in New York, 30 St Mary Axe, popularly known as The Gherkin, in London, Millau Viaduct in France, the German Parliament in the Reichstag, Berlin, Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach, Apple's headquarters in California, and Bloomberg's new European headquarters in London.

About RIOS

RIOS has earned an international reputation for its collaborative and multi-disciplinary approach, establishing an award-winning tradition across an unprecedented range of design disciplines. Since 1985, the architects, landscape architects, planners, and urban, interior, exhibit, graphic, and product designers at RIOS have been creating and telling stories through buildings, places, and products that are thoughtful, effective, and beautiful. In 2017, RIOS released its first book entitled Not Neutral: For Every Place, Its Story, a robust visual collection of the studios' multi-disciplinary work, published by AMMO Books. For more information visit: www.rios.com

About Glumac

Glumac is a global building design consulting firm focused on creating sustainable, resilient buildings that provide healthy, productive, and equitable spaces for all communities. Our mission, to be engineers for a sustainable future, is reflected in our projects, operations, and staff, which all strive to meet the triple bottom line of People/Planet/Profit.

About Gensler

Gensler is a global architecture, design, and planning firm with 46 locations and more than 5,000 professionals networked across Asia, Europe, Australia, the Middle East and the Americas. Founded in 1965, the firm serves more than 3,500 active clients in virtually every industry. Gensler designers strive to make the places people live, work and play more inspiring, more resilient and more impactful.

