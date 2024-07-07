Al'Fez brand Natural Tahini recalled due to Salmonella
Jul 07, 2024, 10:33 ET
OTTAWA, ON, July 7, 2024 /CNW/ -
Product: Tahini
Issue: Food - Microbial Contamination - Salmonella
Distribution:
National
Online
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
