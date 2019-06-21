Akumin Reports on Voting Results from its 2019 Annual Meeting
Jun 21, 2019, 17:00 ET
TORONTO, June 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Akumin Inc. ("Akumin" or the "Corporation") (TSX: AKU.U; AKU) held its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") in Toronto, Ontario on June 21, 2019. A total of 36,006,512 shares, representing approximately 57.42% of shares outstanding, were represented in person or by proxy.
Further to TSX reporting requirements, the voting in relation to the election of directors was conducted at the Meeting and the results were as follows:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
Not Voted
|
#
|
#
|
#
|
Thomas Davies
|
35,956,333 (100.000%)
|
0 (0.000%)
|
2,560
|
Stan Dunford
|
35,956,333 (100.000%)
|
0 (0.000%)
|
2,560
|
Murray Lee
|
33,146,393 (92.185%)
|
2,809,940 (7.815%)
|
2,560
|
James Webb
|
35,956,333 (100.000%)
|
0 (0.000%)
|
2,560
|
Riadh Zine
|
35,956,333 (100.000%)
|
0 (0.000%)
|
2,560
The appointment of the auditors, as described in the Company's management information circular dated May 20, 2019, was duly approved by the requisite number of votes.
About Akumin
Akumin is a leading provider of freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States with a network of owned and/or operated imaging centers located in Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois and Kansas. By combining our clinical expertise with the latest advances in technology and information systems, our centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and may reduce unnecessary invasive procedures, minimizing the cost and amount of care for patients. Our imaging procedures include MRI, CT, positron emission tomography (PET), ultrasound, diagnostic radiology (X-ray), mammography, and other interventional procedures.
For further information: Riadh Zine, President and Chief Executive Officer, 416-613-1391
