Akumin Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Akumin Inc. (TSX: AKU, AKU.U) ("Akumin" or the "Corporation") announced today its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 ("Q3 Fiscal 2019").

Summary Consolidated Financial Results (in thousands, except for per share amounts)



3-month

period ended

Sep. 30, 2019 3-month

period ended

Sep. 30, 2018 9-month

period ended

Sep. 30, 2019 9-month

period ended

Sep. 30, 2018 RVUs 1,435 850 3,664 2,271 Revenue 68,874 39,131 170,410 109,331 EBITDA (1) 19,323 4,278 42,612 14,168 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 18,039 8,285 39,581 23,353 EPS –Diluted 0.03 0.00 0.05 0.05 Adjusted EPS – Diluted (1) 0.06 0.05 0.17 0.16





(1) See "Non-IFRS Measures" below.

Commenting on the Q3 Fiscal 2019 financial results, Riadh Zine, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, said, "The quarter ending September 30, 2019 represents another fiscal quarter of growth and financial performance in-line with management's expectation, including revenue of $68.9 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $18.0 million.

"Akumin's volume in Q3 Fiscal 2019 was approximately 1,435,000 RVUs, compared to approximately 850,000 RVUs in Q3 Fiscal 2018, an increase of 69%. On an organic volume basis, RVUs increased by 10% compared to Q3 Fiscal 2018. The Corporation reports the volume of procedures performed in its diagnostic imaging centers based on relative-value units, or RVUs, instead of the number of procedures. RVUs are a standardized measure of value used in the U.S. Medicare reimbursement formula for physician services which provides weighting to distinguish the complexity of different procedures.

"Q3 Fiscal 2019 includes partial contribution of the recently announced acquisition in El Paso, Texas, completed on August 16, 2019. In early October 2019, the Corporation also completed a tuck-in acquisition in West Palm Beach, Florida, which is not reflected in the quarter."

The Corporation has retained the services of Hinge Markets Inc., led by Jeffrey White, to provide investor relations services and to increase awareness of the Corporation and its activities with its existing and potential shareholders. Mr. White, founder of Hinge Markets Inc., and a lawyer by training, has spent more than 20 years in the capital markets as a professional and a senior executive in both corporate finance and institutional equity sales.

Unless otherwise indicated, all amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars. Certain metrics, including those expressed on an adjusted or comparable basis, are non-IFRS measures. See "Non-IFRS Measures" and "Selected Consolidated Financial Information" of this press release for further details. The Corporation's consolidated financial statements for Fiscal 2018 and related management's discussion and analysis are available under Akumin's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About Akumin

Akumin is a leading provider of freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States with a network of owned and/or operated imaging centers located in Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Illinois, Kansas and Georgia. By combining our clinical expertise with the latest advances in technology and information systems, our centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and may reduce unnecessary invasive procedures, minimizing the cost and amount of care for patients. Our imaging procedures include MRI, CT, positron emission tomography (PET), ultrasound, diagnostic radiology (X-ray), mammography, and other interventional procedures.

Non-IFRS Measures

This press release makes reference to certain non-IFRS measures. These non-IFRS measures are not recognized measures under the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these non-IFRS measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS. We use non-IFRS financial measures, including "EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" , "Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of Akumin" and "Adjusted EPS – Diluted". These non-IFRS measures are used to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. We also believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. Our management uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts, and to determine components of management compensation. Definitions and reconciliations of non-IFRS measures to the relevant reported measures can be found in our Management's Discussion and Analysis dated November 13, 2019 available at www.sedar.com.

We define such non-IFRS measures as follows:

"EBITDA" means net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of the Corporation before interest expense (net), income tax expense (recovery) and depreciation and amortization.

"Adjusted EBITDA" means EBITDA, as further adjusted for stock-based compensation, impairment of property and equipment, provisions for certain credit losses, settlement costs, provisions, acquisition-related and public offering costs, gains (losses) in the period, one-time adjustments and IFRS 16 impact on leases.

"Adjusted EBITDA Margin" means Adjusted EBITDA divided by the revenue in the period.

"Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of Akumin" means Adjusted EBITDA less depreciation and amortization and interest expense (excluding IFRS 16 impact on depreciation and interest expense), taxed at Akumin's estimated effective tax rate, which is a blend of U.S. federal and state statutory tax rates for Akumin for the period.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this press release constitutes forward-looking information. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Akumin as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Information Form dated March 28, 2019, which is available at www.sedar.com. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Akumin; however, these factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Akumin expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

< Financial tables follow. >

Selected Consolidated Financial Information

(in thousands) Three-month period

ended

Sep 30, 2019 Three-month period

ended

Sep 30, 2018 Service fees – net of allowances and discounts 68,223 38,317 Other revenue 651 814 Revenue 68,874 39,131





Employee compensation 23,794 14,734 Reading fees 9,476 5,143 Rent and utilities 2,736 4,292 Third party services and professional fees 5,122 3,004 Administrative 3,253 1,779 Medical supplies and other expenses 1,797 1,383 Depreciation and amortization 8,142 2,577 Stock-based compensation 853 1,424 Interest expense 9,591 1,482 Settlement costs (recoveries) (208) (99) Acquisition related costs 444 256 Financial instruments revaluation and other (gains) losses 1,693 2,426 Income before income taxes 2,181 730 Income tax provision (recovery) (398) 24 Non-controlling interests 591 511 Net income attributable to shareholders of Akumin 1,988 195

Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) Three-month period

ended

Sep 30, 2019 Three-month period

ended

Sep 30, 2018 Revenue 68,874 39,131 Less:



Employee compensation 23,794 14,734 Reading fees 9,476 5,143 Rent and utilities 2,736 4,292 Third party services and professional fees 5,122 3,004 Administrative 3,253 1,779 Medical supplies and other expenses 1,797 1,383 IFRS 16 impact on leases 4,066 - Sub-total 50,244 30,335 Non-controlling interests 591 511 Adjusted EBITDA 18,039 8,285 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 26% 21%

(in thousands) Nine-month period

ended

Sep 30, 2019 Nine-month period

ended

Sep 30, 2018 Service fees – net of allowances and discounts 168,588 107,244 Other revenue 1,822 2,087 Revenue 170,410 109,331





Employee compensation 60,458 38,387 Reading fees 24,242 14,796 Rent and utilities 6,935 11,461 Third party services and professional fees 12,637 8,706 Administrative 8,898 6,361 Medical supplies and other expenses 4,939 4,105 Depreciation and amortization 20,907 6,849 Stock-based compensation 2,805 4,465 Interest expense 18,361 4,201 Impairment of property and equipment - 638 Settlement costs (recoveries) (1,439) 29 Acquisition related costs 2,994 920 Public offering costs - 814 Financial instruments revaluation and other (gains) losses 3,745 2,319 Income before income taxes 4,928 5,280 Income tax provision 148 327 Non-controlling interests 1,584 2,162 Net income attributable to shareholders of Akumin 3,196 2,791

Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) Nine-month period

ended

Sep 30, 2019 Nine-month period

ended

Sep 30, 2018 Revenue 170,410 109,331 Less:



Employee compensation 60,458 38,387 Reading fees 24,242 14,796 Rent and utilities 6,935 11,461 Third party services and professional fees 12,637 8,706 Administrative 8,898 6,361 Medical supplies and other expenses 4,939 4,105 IFRS 16 impact on leases 11,136 - Sub-total 129,245 83,816 Non-controlling interests 1,584 2,162 Adjusted EBITDA 39,581 23,353 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 23% 21%

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures

(in thousands) Three-month

period

ended

Sep 30, 2019 Three-month

period

ended

Sep 30, 2018 Nine-month period

ended

Sep 30, 2019 Nine-month period

ended

Sep 30, 2018 Net income attributable

to shareholders of Akumin 1,988 195 3,196 2,791 Income tax provision (recovery) (398) 24 148 327 Depreciation and amortization 8,142 2,577 20,907 6,849 Interest expense 9,591 1,482 18,361 4,201 EBITDA 19,323 4,278 42,612 14,168 Adjustments:







Stock-based compensation 853 1,424 2,805 4,465 Impairment of property and equipment - - - 638 Settlement costs (recoveries) (208) (99) (1,439) 29 Acquisition-related costs 444 256 2,994 920 Public offering costs - - - 814 Financial instruments revaluation and other (gains) losses 1,693 2,426 3,745 2,319 Sub-total 22,105 8,285 50,717 23,353 IFRS 16 impact on leases (4,066) - (11,136) - Adjusted EBITDA 18,039 8,285 39,581 23,353 Revenue 68,874 39,131 170,410 109,331 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 26% 21% 23% 21%









Adjusted EBITDA 18,039 8,285 39,581 23,353 Less:







Depreciation and amortization 8,142 2,577 20,907 6,849 Interest expense 9,591 1,482 18,361 4,201 Add:







IFRS 16 impact on depreciation and interest expense 5,370 - 14,753 - Sub-total 5,676 4,226 15,066 12,303 Effective tax rate (1) 24.3% 24.7% 24.3% 24.7% Tax effect 1,376 1,043 3,654 3,038 Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of Akumin 4,300 3,183 11,412 9,265





(1) Effective tax rate is the U.S. federal and state blended statutory tax rate estimated for Akumin for the period.

